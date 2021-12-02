Miles College Bridging Digital Divide with Help from Apple

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth ISD secured 56 new teachers in a weekend hiring event where it offered letter of intent on the spot to applicants, and thousands of dollars in bonuses and incentives. Many of the new hires will be working in schools this year, as the district works to fill more than 200 open positions. Some of the letters of intent also went to future educators who will be graduating in the spring of 2022. The district filled a number of high need areas including elementary bilingual positions, secondary English language arts and special education. It still has openings in all of those areas as well as spots for career and tech, math, and science teachers, according to Raul Pena, the district’s chief talent officer. The winter hiring fair was one of the earliest the district has done, aimed at December college graduates and experienced teachers who may have been waiting to return to the classroom due to concerns over COVID-19. More hiring events are planned for the spring.

