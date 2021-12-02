ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miles College Bridging Digital Divide with Help from Apple

By Birmingham Times
birminghamtimes.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiles College is launching its “Mobile Life” Student Success initiative to create a more innovative co-curricular learning and teaching environment for its students and faculty. As a part of that initiative, the College will provide all full-time students enrolled during the Spring 2022 academic semester with iPad Pro, Apple...

www.birminghamtimes.com

