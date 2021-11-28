CNN10 - 12/2/21

Hong Kong (CNN Business) — Shares of Evergrande plummeted to a new record low on Monday as the Chinese developer once again teetered on the brink of default. Evergrande's stock closed down 20% at 1.81 Hong Kong dollars ($0.23), the lowest since it listed in Hong Kong in 2009. It has lost 87% of its value since the start of the year.

