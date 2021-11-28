CNN10 - 12/2/21

(CNN) — US Rep. Thomas Massie is drawing criticism after tweeting a photo of him and his family holding guns in front of a Christmas tree, just days after four teenagers were killed in a school shooting in Michigan. "Merry Christmas!, ps. Santa, please bring ammo," read the Saturday tweet...
New York, NY (CNN) — Better.com CEO Vishal Garg announced the mortgage company is laying off about 9% of its workforce on a Zoom webinar Wednesday abruptly informing the more than 900 employees on the call they were being terminated just before the holidays. "If you're on this call, you...
New York (CNN Business) — A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. Chris Cuomo's termination by CNN is the latest example of upheaval in television news. The 7pm Eastern hour on Fox News has been home to...
With millions of residents, China is currently the world’s most populous country, however, a recent study show that the country’s population is expected to peak in 2021 and fall steadily in the near future according to James Liang, who is the executive chairman of online travel platform Trip.com Group. In...
New York, NY (CNN) — The media may not be paying enough attention to the influence of Christian broadcasters when it comes to Covid-19, CNN chief media correspondent Brian Stelter said on "Reliable Sources" Sunday. Marcus Lamb, who made an anti-vax stance his crusade, died Thursday after being hospitalized for...
(CNN) — Bob Dole, a Republican Party stalwart and presidential hopeful who espoused a brand of plain-spoken conservatism as one of Washington's most recognizable political figures throughout the latter half of the 20th century, died Sunday. "Senator Robert Joseph Dole died early this morning in his sleep. At his death,...
McConnell praises Dole for "conservative victories and big bipartisan achievements" In a statement, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell praised Bob Dole for "both conservative victories and big bipartisan achievements" in his more than 10 years as the Republican leader in the Senate. "Whatever their politics, anyone who saw Bob Dole...
New York (CNN) — CNN said Saturday that anchor Chris Cuomo has been "terminated" by the network, "effective immediately." The announcement came after an outside law firm was retained to review information about exactly how Cuomo aided his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, when the then-governor was accused of sexual harassment.
(CNN) — The parents of the suspect in a shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan that left four students dead this week are facing involuntary manslaughter charges in those deaths. Legal experts were quick to point out that such charges are far from the norm -- it is James...
Canada's tight labor market is forcing many companies to offer regular Covid-19 testing over vaccine mandates, while others are reversing previously announced inoculation requirements even as Omicron variant cases rise. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government adopted one of the strictest vaccine policies in the world for civil servants and...
The African Wildlife Foundation is using photography to inspire the next generation of conservationists. For the past 60 years, the African Wildlife Foundation (AWF) has protected animals, restored lost habitats and advocated for policy changes that benefit wildlife. Now, the conservation organization is trying a new approach. This year, AWF...
Hong Kong (CNN) — Little is known about the potential dangers posed by the Omicron coronavirus variant but concern over its spread is already threatening to wreck reopening plans in Asia-Pacific. After more than 20 months of strict border controls and restrictions on daily life, many countries in the region...
(CNN) — Spotify is not joking around amid a dispute over royalties for comedy content. The streaming giant has removed the work of hundreds of comedians from its platform -- including Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart and the late Robin Williams -- according to rights agency Spoken Giants. Spoken Giants, which...
Hong Kong (CNN Business) — Shares of Evergrande plummeted to a new record low on Monday as the Chinese developer once again teetered on the brink of default. Evergrande's stock closed down 20% at 1.81 Hong Kong dollars ($0.23), the lowest since it listed in Hong Kong in 2009. It has lost 87% of its value since the start of the year.
London (CNN Business) — Britain's economy needs much more investment. Business says it's unlikely to get it any time soon. The Confederation of British Industry said in its latest forecast that a "short-lived recovery" in capital spending would end in 2023 because of tax hikes on companies. Investment in the...
Washington (CNN) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves called recent Supreme Court oral arguments on a restrictive abortion law in his state "a watershed moment in American history," saying he's cautiously optimistic the court will overturn two seminal decisions that secured abortion rights for women nationwide. "This has been a watershed...
(CNN) — More than 20 countries, including the United States, issued a joint statement Saturday expressing deep concern over allegations of extra-judicial killings and disappearances of former member of former security forces in Afghanistan. The statement comes after a report was released by Human Rights Watch on Tuesday alleging more...
New York, NY (CNN) — Bitcoin prices plummeted overnight to a low of about $43,000. As of 10:30 am EST Saturday, the cryptocurrency had dropped more than 13% in the previous 24 hours, from $56,294 to $48,309 -- a loss of almost $8,000. That's a stark contrast from its all-time...
