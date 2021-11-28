ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN10 - 12/2/21

 4 days ago
The impact of inflation on American farmers, an effort to help...

Better.com CEO fires 900 employees over Zoom

New York, NY (CNN) — Better.com CEO Vishal Garg announced the mortgage company is laying off about 9% of its workforce on a Zoom webinar Wednesday abruptly informing the more than 900 employees on the call they were being terminated just before the holidays. "If you're on this call, you...
Young Chinese couples are refusing to have babies despite a change in child policy

With millions of residents, China is currently the world’s most populous country, however, a recent study show that the country’s population is expected to peak in 2021 and fall steadily in the near future according to James Liang, who is the executive chairman of online travel platform Trip.com Group. In...
Marcus Lamb's death highlights Christian media's vaccine problem

New York, NY (CNN) — The media may not be paying enough attention to the influence of Christian broadcasters when it comes to Covid-19, CNN chief media correspondent Brian Stelter said on "Reliable Sources" Sunday. Marcus Lamb, who made an anti-vax stance his crusade, died Thursday after being hospitalized for...
Bob Dole, giant of the Senate and 1996 Republican presidential nominee, dies

(CNN) — Bob Dole, a Republican Party stalwart and presidential hopeful who espoused a brand of plain-spoken conservatism as one of Washington's most recognizable political figures throughout the latter half of the 20th century, died Sunday. "Senator Robert Joseph Dole died early this morning in his sleep. At his death,...
Bob Dole dies

McConnell praises Dole for "conservative victories and big bipartisan achievements" In a statement, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell praised Bob Dole for "both conservative victories and big bipartisan achievements" in his more than 10 years as the Republican leader in the Senate. "Whatever their politics, anyone who saw Bob Dole...
CNN fires Chris Cuomo

New York (CNN) — CNN said Saturday that anchor Chris Cuomo has been "terminated" by the network, "effective immediately." The announcement came after an outside law firm was retained to review information about exactly how Cuomo aided his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, when the then-governor was accused of sexual harassment.
Canadian employers, facing labor shortage, accommodate the unvaccinated

Canada's tight labor market is forcing many companies to offer regular Covid-19 testing over vaccine mandates, while others are reversing previously announced inoculation requirements even as Omicron variant cases rise. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government adopted one of the strictest vaccine policies in the world for civil servants and...
Spotify pulls some comedy content amid royalties dispute

(CNN) — Spotify is not joking around amid a dispute over royalties for comedy content. The streaming giant has removed the work of hundreds of comedians from its platform -- including Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart and the late Robin Williams -- according to rights agency Spoken Giants. Spoken Giants, which...
Evergrande shares plummet 20% to new record low as default fears resurface

Hong Kong (CNN Business) — Shares of Evergrande plummeted to a new record low on Monday as the Chinese developer once again teetered on the brink of default. Evergrande's stock closed down 20% at 1.81 Hong Kong dollars ($0.23), the lowest since it listed in Hong Kong in 2009. It has lost 87% of its value since the start of the year.
Britain needs a 'booster for growth' as tax hikes threaten investment

London (CNN Business) — Britain's economy needs much more investment. Business says it's unlikely to get it any time soon. The Confederation of British Industry said in its latest forecast that a "short-lived recovery" in capital spending would end in 2023 because of tax hikes on companies. Investment in the...
Mississippi governor calls Supreme Court oral arguments on state's restrictive abortion law 'a watershed moment in American history'

Washington (CNN) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves called recent Supreme Court oral arguments on a restrictive abortion law in his state "a watershed moment in American history," saying he's cautiously optimistic the court will overturn two seminal decisions that secured abortion rights for women nationwide. "This has been a watershed...
Bitcoin plunges overnight

New York, NY (CNN) — Bitcoin prices plummeted overnight to a low of about $43,000. As of 10:30 am EST Saturday, the cryptocurrency had dropped more than 13% in the previous 24 hours, from $56,294 to $48,309 -- a loss of almost $8,000. That's a stark contrast from its all-time...
