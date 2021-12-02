ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: 'The Masked Singer' reveals who's behind the Skunk

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

“The Masked Singer” revealed this famous 90’s singer under...

www.cnn.com

CNN

Dollar General is targeting new customers with a new store model and name

New York (CNN Business) — Dollar General has become a retail empire by building small stores in rural towns across America to attract mainly low-income shoppers. Now, the company will expand its push to win wealthier customers in the suburbs using a new store model and name: Popshelf. Dollar General...
RETAIL
CNN

CNN fires Chris Cuomo

New York (CNN) — CNN said Saturday that anchor Chris Cuomo has been "terminated" by the network, "effective immediately." The announcement came after an outside law firm was retained to review information about exactly how Cuomo aided his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, when the then-governor was accused of sexual harassment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

'America's Got Talent' Rocker Alum Dead at 30 Following COVID Battle

America's Got Talent has lost another performer, and at such a young age. Jay Jay Phillips, who made an impact during two seasons of the NBC reality competition, died at 30 after complications from COVID-19. According to the New York Daily News, the AGT alum was reportedly unvaccinated but had told people he planned on getting the shot before Thanksgiving.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
PopSugar

Halle Berry and Cardi B Come Out Swinging With Bruised's All-Women Hip-Hop Soundtrack

Halle Berry and Cardi B came out swinging when they executive-produced the soundtrack for Netflix's Bruised. Berry is set to star in the upcoming MMA fighter film, where she'll make her directorial debut. To match the intense girl-power energy of Bruised, Berry enlisted Cardi B's rap expertise to help advise on the soundtrack — the first-ever all-women hip-hop soundtrack, to be exact.
MUSIC
CinemaBlend

Andy Cohen Is Floored By Nick Cannon's Answer When Asked Which Baby Mama Is His Favorite

While Nick Cannon is always on viewers’ television screens, most of his notoriety, as of late, has been tied to the number of children he’s fathered. Because he's had multiple children within the last year alone, he's become a lightning rod for discussion and online jokes. All the feedback hasn’t deterred Cannon from living his life, though. With the hoopla surrounding Cannon’s growing brood, Real Housewives impresario Andy Cohen had to ask him which baby mama is his favorite. Cannon answered in on-brand fashion, and Cohen was understandably floored.
MUSIC
Ok Magazine

Jake Gyllenhaal Believes Taylor Swift's 10-Minute Version Of 'All Too Well' Was 'A Real Cheap Shot'

Not so well: Jake Gyllenhaal is staying mum about the new version of Taylor Swift’s song alleged to be about their relationship, but a source says he’s privately stewing. The 10-minute version of “All Too Well,” a bitter breakup ballad believed to recall their brief 2010 romance, “is even more damning than the original she put out nine years ago,” dishes the insider. “Jake can’t believe that she’s dredging up the past.”
CELEBRITIES
People

Jamie Foxx's Daughter Corinne Foxx Almost Changed Last Name So She Wouldn't 'Ride' on His 'Coattails'

Corinne Foxx admitted she once considered changing her last name to separate herself from dad Jamie Foxx's fame. The 27-year-old told TOGETHXR for the brand's "More Than a Name" series that she once felt the need to alter her name so as not to solely be known because of her Oscar-winning father. Jamie, 53, shares Corinne with ex Connie Kline. Corinne now executive produces the Netflix series Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!, in which Jamie also stars.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘America’s Got Talent’ star Jay Jay Phillips has died from Covid-19 – reports

America’s Got Talent star Jay Jay Phillips has died, aged 30.His family told TMZ that the musician was suffering from Covid-19 at the time of his death, noting that he became sick during Thanksgiving week.The outlet also reported that his family and friends were checking in on him, but just before the holiday his condition deteriorated.While his family urged him to go to the hospital, the outlet reports that he told them that he just needed to “sleep it off”.Phillips’ girlfriend and mother reportedly returned to check on him on Thanksgiving and found him dead at his home.This a breaking story - more to follow
PUBLIC HEALTH
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Realize One Character Was Missing from Latest Family Dinner Scene

Did you know that only two Reagans have ever missed Sunday night dinner on Blue Bloods?. Well, that was true until last night’s episode. Up until the December 3rd episode of Blue Bloods, Linda and Danny were the only two family members to ever miss out on the iconic dinner scenes that we’ve all grown to love. And they had a good excuse for skipping Frank’s home-cooked meal, too. Linda was shot while on duty at the hospital and Danny sat with her in the ER.
TV SERIES
TODAY.com

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox walk red carpet chained to each other's nails

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox proved their bond is literally unbreakable. While attending the launch party for the rapper and singer’s new genderless nail polish line, UN/DN LAQR, Saturday night, the couple walked the red carpet chained together by their pinky fingernails. They paired their unique accessory with similar...
CELEBRITIES
