Beijing summons Japan envoy over ex-PM's 'erroneous' Taiwan remarks

By Ed Jones
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
China summoned Japanese ambassador, telling him Abe's comments 'grossly interfered' in China's internal affairs /AFP/File

Beijing summoned the Japanese ambassador to China over former prime minister Shinzo Abe's "extremely erroneous remarks" on Taiwan, the foreign ministry said Thursday, as tensions rise over the democratic island.

With Chinese warplanes making historically high levels of incursions into Taiwan's air defence zone in recent months, fears among Western allies like the US and Japan have grown that Beijing could order an invasion, even if they consider it unlikely for now.

Self-ruled Taiwan lives under the threat of military action by China, which views the island as its own territory and has vowed to seize it one day.

In a video speech to a forum organised by a Taiwanese think-tank on Wednesday, Abe said an emergency for Taipei would be one for Japan as well, warning that "people in Beijing, particularly President Xi Jinping, should not misjudge that".

"A military adventure would be a path leading to economic suicide," he said.

In response, China's foreign ministry summoned Japanese ambassador Hideo Tarumi Wednesday evening, telling him the comments "grossly interfered" in China's internal affairs.

"In history, Japan has launched a war of aggression against China, committing heinous crimes against the Chinese," said Hua Chunying, assistant minister of foreign affairs, according to the statement.

"It has no right or power to make irresponsible remarks on the Taiwan issue."

Beijing has ramped up pressure on the island since President Tsai Ing-wen, who rejects the stance that Taiwan is part of "one China", came to power in 2016.

Earlier this week, the Pentagon unveiled plans to reinforce deployments and bases directed at China, upgrading and expanding military facilities in Guam and Australia.

With tensions high between Beijing and Washington, Japan is in a tough position between two world powers that are both key trade partners.

But the key US ally has been increasingly vocal about China's maritime expansion and military build-up, publicly protesting against the presence of Chinese vessels around disputed islets.

Related
The Independent

Japan's military, among world's strongest, looks to build

Dozens of tanks and hundreds of soldiers fired explosives and machine guns in drills Monday on Japan's northern island of Hokkaido a main stronghold for a nation that is perhaps the world's least-known military powerhouse. Just across the sea from rival Russia Japan opened up its humbly named Self Defense Force's firing exercises to the media in a display of public firepower that coincides with a recent escalation of Chinese and Russian military moves around Japanese territory. The drills, which foreign journalists rarely have a chance to witness, will continue for nine days and include about 1,300...
WORLD
AFP

Putin heads to India with eye on military, energy ties

Russian President Vladimir Putin will arrive in India on Monday for just his second overseas trip since the pandemic, seeking to bolster military and energy ties with a traditional ally being courted by Washington. In its efforts to address a rising China, Washington has set up the QUAD security dialogue with India, Japan, and Australia, raising concerns in both Beijing and Moscow. India was close to the Soviet Union during the Cold War, a relationship that has endured, with New Delhi calling it a "special and privileged strategic partnership". "The friendship between India and Russia has stood the test of time," Modi told Putin at a virtual summit in September. "You have always been a great friend of India."
WORLD
Forbes

The Red Curtain - China Cuts Itself Off From The World

For personal reasons Ireland is one of my touchstones when trying to understand the ways in which the world is changing, and more generally it is an interesting laboratory to witness the effects of the rise and fall of globalization on a small open economy. Globalization has markedly changed Ireland...
CHINA
The Independent

Taiwan, Slovakia hold talks as island firms ties with Europe

Senior officials from the Slovak Republic are in Taiwan for talks on deepening ties with the island in the highest-level visit by the EU-member country since it opened a representative office in Taiwan in 2003. The visit by the delegation, which began Sunday, follows a mission last month by members of the European Parliament to the self-ruled island, which is also claimed by China It comes amid growing support for the island democracy, which China says is part of its territory and could be annexed by force if necessary. “The fact that we are here today despite the...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Guardian

China attacks ‘US-style democracy’ prior to Biden summit

China has launched a campaign to discredit what it calls US-style democracy in advance of the first of Joe Biden’s two “summits of democracy” later this week. Over recent days, official Chinese media outlets and diplomats have made a string of scathing attacks on the US governing system, calling it “a game of money politics” and “rule of the few over the many”.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Shinzo Abe
Person
Tsai Ing Wen
hngn.com

China and Russia Potential Alliance With Iran Could Form Triumvirate; West Needs Tehran To Heel or Face Jeopardy

Western nations are worried that Iran could be allied to China and Russia and ignore them on the nuclear table if Tehran pulls away, it is a problem for NATO and the US. If such a triumvirate is formed with the Middle East, Far-Eastern Asia, and Eastern Europe, which Iran, China, and Russia do form a power bloc, it would be a worst-case scenario to play out. Tehran is another nuclear power in the making and has significant armed forces.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#China Taiwan#Beijing#Japanese#Afp File#The Foreign Ministry#Chinese#Taiwanese#Pentagon
Phone Arena

Experts fear that China is eyeing control of TSMC with a Taiwan takeover

What is the one company that could throw the world into disarray if it were to lose its independence and end up a pawn in the current geopolitical chess match? No, it is not Apple although it is a company that counts Apple as its number one client. That last clue might have given it away.
ECONOMY
AFP

Pentagon chief says China ops near Taiwan resemble 'rehearsals'

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Saturday that recent extensive Chinese military operations near Taiwan resembled "rehearsals" and he reaffirmed Washington's strong support for Taipei. President Joe Biden's Pentagon chief said the United States remained committed to supporting "Taiwan's ability to defend itself." In a speech devoted largely to an array of challenges posed by an increasingly confident China, he underlined Washington's "real differences" with Beijing. Austin was speaking at a national defense forum at the Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Country
China
The Independent

Trump predicts 'something will happen' between Taiwan and China after Olympics

Donald Trump predicts "something will happen" between Taiwan and China after the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics while saying America is at "the lowest it has ever been". Speaking to Nigel Farage on GB News, the former president said: "There were no planes flying over Taiwan, you didn't talk about Taiwan when I was president.
SPORTS
The Independent

‘Something will happen, I presume’ — Trump appears to predict Chinese action against Taiwan after Olympics

Former president Donald Trump appears to be predicting that China will take aggressive action against Taiwan at the close of the 2022 Winter Olympics because he is no longer in the White House.Mr Trump made the cryptic comments during an interview on GB News with host Nigel Farage.Asked about America’s place in the world under President Joe Biden, Mr Trump claimed that the US is at “the lowest point it's ever been at” because he is no longer president. “I don't think it's ever been in a position like this — we're not respected anymore,” Mr Trump said.The twice-impeached...
SPORTS
The Independent

Satellite imagery shows Chinese nuclear-powered submarine surfacing in Taiwan Strait

A Chinese nuclear-powered submarine was spotted transiting the Taiwan Strait on 29 November, according to an analysis of satellite imagery from the European Space Agency.Columnist and military expert HI Sutton shared an image of a submarine, identified as a Type-094 Jin Class SSBN, taken by the European Space Agency's Sentinel-2 satellite.“Although Sentinel-2 is low resolution, the wake patterns are characteristic of a submarine with a typical rounded bow. The length best fits the Type 094 and the context aligns,” Mr Sutton wrote on his website Covert Shores.He suggested that the submarine was transiting north from a submarine base at Yulin...
MILITARY
AFP

AFP

30K+
Followers
Post
Post
Views
Views
News with a global, human perspective.

