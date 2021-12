The New York Islanders are finally set to play at home following 13 consecutive games on the road to begin the season. The mid-November home opener that the Isles are awaiting is a prefect representation of how challenging the start to the year was for New York. While they waited for their new home to be completed, the Islanders suited up as the road team for 13 consecutive contests to begin this campaign.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO