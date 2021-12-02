ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cecil County Man Charged With Attempted Murder Of Three Delaware State Troopers

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 4 days ago

BEAR, Del. (WJZ) — A 30-year-old man from Cecil County is facing attempted murder charges after he rammed several Delaware State Police cars with a stolen tow truck Monday night.

John Collins of Perryville is charged with three counts of first-degree attempted murder of an officer, reckless endangerment and attempted theft related charges. Police said Collins intentionally struck three police vehicles as he attempted to evade troopers.

Troopers responded at 2:45 a.m to an alarm at Hertrich Collision Center in Bear, Del., where a theft in progress was reported. Police said a rollback tow truck entered the parking lot and was going through vehicles.

John Collins, DSP

A responding trooper found the tow truck at a dead-end in the Brandywine Woods development. When the trooper tried to make contact, Collins drove the truck directly at the state police car and struck it head-on, destroying the car and injuring the trooper, according to police.

The trooper, a seven-year veteran, was treated and released from an area hospital.

Collins then went west on Pulaski highway, where another responding trooper began a pursuit. Police said Collins intentionally struck a marked police SUV stationed in the median strip, disabling it. He then drove west in the eastbound lane of Pulaski Highway to the Elizabeth Plaza Shopping Center.

A third state police SUV with two troopers inside tried to stop the tow truck in the parking lot. As the troopers got out of the SUV, the tow truck reversed into the car, throwing a recruit out of the vehicle.

Police said that’s when the second trooper on the scene, a 10-year veteran, opened fire on Collins into the tow truck. Collins drove the truck toward the front of the shopping center, where he crashed.

Collins and a front passenger, identified as Gabrielle Santucci, tried to flee on foot but were arrested. There is no word on whether either were injured when the officer opened fire or in the crash.

Police said the tow truck was reported stolen out of York, Pennsylvania. Santucci was charged with attempted theft, conspiracy, and criminal trespassing.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Delaware State
Perryville, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
City
Bear, DE
City
Perryville, MD
Cecil County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
County
Cecil County, MD
Bear, DE
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trooper#Attempted Murder#Shopping Center#Wjz#Dsp#Suv
