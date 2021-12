There may be some eye-rolling if we billed today's matinee as a matchup of two of the NHL's best offenses, but that is precisely what it is. The Minnesota Wild have put together a lovely stretch of games of late, going 6-3-1 in their last ten games. Powered by some dominant team play and some exceptional performances from Kirill Kaprizov and Ryan Hartman, the Wild have been able to get their offense clicking. Kaprizov has 11(!) points in his last five games, including a four-point performance in the 7-1 shellacking of the Winnipeg Jets on Friday. Hartman has four goals in that same span, all at even strength.

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO