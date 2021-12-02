ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Gatos, CA

Former Los Gatos Elementary School Teacher Gets 35-Year Prison Term For Child Molestation

CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — The Santa Clara County Superior Court sentenced a teacher of 20 years in Los Gatos to 35 years in prison for sexual acts against minors, including conducting inappropriate private Zoom calls with children, according to the Santa Clara County’s Sheriff’s Office.

A 13-year-old boy reported to law enforcement that he felt uncomfortable during a zoom call with the Director of the Los Gatos Youth Theater, 50-year-old Joseph Houg, on May 14, 2020. According to the victim, Houg asked the boy during a private call if he could show him his abdominal muscles, and after a series of attempts to change the subject, the boy eventually gave in to his requests.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FmUXj_0dBoXae600

Joseph Brian Houg (Alameda County Sheriff’s Office)

Another 13-year-old boy came forward and said Houg asked to see his underwear during a private zoom call, according to police. A third victim came forward later in the investigation to share that Houg inappropriately touched him when he was in 5th grade in 2008, said police records.

Aside from his role at the youth theater, Houg is also a 5th-grade teacher at Blossom Hill Elementary School.

Detectives conducted a search warrant at Houg’s house and found multiple stored recordings of his class doing yoga stretches, videos of boys changing and videos and pictures of minors in their underwear.

Police arrested Houg in San Jose on Sept. 3, and was later booked at Santa Clara County Marin Jail on a $100,000 bail.

The court found Houg guilty of felony charges of lewd acts with a minor under 14, and annoying and molesting a minor under 14.

Anyone who may have had inappropriate contact with Houg can contact the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office at (408) 808-4500.

Comments / 10

 

CBS San Francisco

Early Morning Shooting In Oakland Kills Transgender Person; 129th Homicide Of Year

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – A shooting in Downtown Oakland early Friday morning claimed the life of a transgender adult, police say, in the city’s 129 homicide of the year. Shortly after 4 a.m., officers were called to the 1400 block of Castro Street, near Interstate 980, on reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found the victim with apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Their identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. No additional information about the shooting was immediately available. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Oakland Police Department’s Homicide Section at 510-238-3821 or the department’s tip line at 510-238-7950.  
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Felony Arrests, Firearms Seized During SFPD Black Friday Vehicle Smash-And-Grab Crackdown

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Officers patrolling San Francisco neighborhoods during a crackdown of the rampant surge of vehicle smash-and-grab burglaries have arrested four men and a juvenile and seized several firearms. The citywide auto burglary and armed robbery abatement operation took place over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Investigators said that on Black Friday at approximately 4:55 p.m., officers were patrolling the area of Fulton and Lyon Streets when they observed a white sedan actively casing multiple vehicles. Officers moved in and contained the vehicle. Both suspects attempted to flee the scene, but were taken into custody. The suspects have been identified as 28-year-old Donnell...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Porsche Theft Suspect Arrested On Docked Cruise Ship; Three Bay Area Chop Shops Busted

PETALUMA (CBS SF) — A Marin County resident, wanted in connection for allegedly stealing classic Porsches in the Petaluma area, was taken into custody on a cruise ship docked in San Francisco, an arrest that has led to the discovery of illegal chop shops in Sonoma County and San Francisco. Petaluma police said investigators received a tip that 71-year-old Novato resident Wayne R. Krieger was the cruise ship as it was docked on Nov. 27. He had been wanted since 2019 in connection with theft charges of three classic Porsche sedans. Aided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers, a Petaluma police...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: San Jose Homicide Suspects Released Without Posting Bail; Cops Tweet ‘The System Has Failed’

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — San Jose police officials took to social media Tuesday night, criticizing the release from jail without bail of two suspects who have been charged in a fatal South San Jose Halloween shooting. On their Twitter page, officials did not mince words. “Our homicide detectives do an exceptional job,” the post read. “Suspects Anzures and Castillo were arrested for homicide 29. The DA filed charges on both. They are no longer in jail. The criminal justice system believes they are fine out of custody without bail.” “Yes you read that correctly, two homicide suspects, charged, out of custody,” the...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Asian Senior Attacked at SF Bus Stop Appears in Court

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Demonstrators rallied on the steps of the San Francisco Hall of Justice Thursday in support of an 84-year-old man who survived a brutal attack at a bus stop in 2020 as he prepared to testify at a court hearing for the defendant in the case. “We want the community to know that when something happens there are people behind him and we’re not letting any cases go under the rug and we’re not going to be silent anymore,” said Leanna Louie, one of the main organizers of the event. Rong Xin Liao, speaking through interpreters before entering the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Top San Jose Officials Blast Bail Policies After Murder Suspects Released While Awaiting Trial

SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – Top San Jose officials, including Police Chief Anthony Mata, are sounding the alarm about bail policies after three murder suspects were released awaiting trial, saying it puts the community at risk. “These circumstances are being treated as low level incidents and they’re not, these are homicides,” said Chief Tony Mata. “These were lives that were taken.” Mata, along with San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo and Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen, expressed concern over the release of the homicide suspects under a new law that allows judges to grant zero cash bails for those who can’t...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland Police Seek Cellphone Video In Connection With Shooting Death Of Kevin Nishita

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Police in Oakland are seeking information and cellphone video as the investigation into the shooting that killed news security guard and former police officer Kevin Nishita continues. The department’s Homicide Section said Wednesday that they believe cellphone video from an eyewitness contained additional leads, including the suspect vehicle fleeing the scene. Police have previously identified the suspect vehicle as a white 4-door 2004-2008 Acura TL sedan, with a sunroof and no front license plate. Suspect vehicle in fatal Oakland security guard shooting (OPD) Nishita was providing security for a KRON-TV news crew on the 300 block of 14th Street on...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Investigation Finds Vallejo Officer’s Use of Deadly Force Not ‘Reasonable’

VALLEJO (KPIX) — An independent investigation into the 2020 police shooting death of Sean Monterrosa concluded that the use of deadly force by a Vallejo officer was not “objectively reasonable.” For Monterrosa’s family, this is just one step in seeking justice for their loved one. On June 2, 2020, Vallejo police responded to a looting call at a Walgreens. Monterrosa was shot by an officer who mistakenly thought a hammer he had in his pocket was a gun. Since the incident, several investigations have been initiated, including an independent review. Officers at the scene were interviewed with one recalling, “You hear on the radio...
CBS San Francisco

