Cancer

Jersey Proud: Princeton molecular biologist makes cancer research breakthrough

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

A molecular biologist at Princeton University is one step closer to curing cancer.

Yibin Kang identified a gene that sparks just about all the major metastatic cancers.

He also discovered a treatment to turn that gene off in mice.

IN THIS ARTICLE
