The Sixers and Celtics competed in a battle of whose offense could stink less, and Boston emerged victorious in an 88-87 garbage fire. • Shake Milton was basically the only reason the Sixers remained in this game after the first quarter. The Celtics kicked Philly's ass up and down the floor for a lot of the opening 12 minutes, but sometimes you just need one guy to get and stay hot in order to lift everybody else up during a miserable performance.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO