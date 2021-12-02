Report: Taysom Hill to start at quarterback for Saints

Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski was happy to return to action Monday night. “It was just good to be back out there with the guys,” Gronkowski said, via Pro Football Talk. “Just been working hard the last couple of weeks to get back, get in the grind and get back out on the field and play some games. It felt really good. Felt good to make some plays and get some first downs to help out the team. I think it went pretty solid. Can definitely improve, can definitely get a little bit better conditioned. Not running as much as I would if I was playing for the last couple of weeks. That was a good game to get under my belt and get better every week.”

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO