Report: Taysom Hill to start at quarterback for Saints

By Sean Fazende
fox8live.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s ‘Taysom time’ for the Saints, according to ESPN’s Mike Triplett. The team is reportedly starting Taysom Hill Thursday night against the Cowboys. Hill has...

www.fox8live.com

Yardbarker

Watch: Controversial blindside-block penalty costs Saints

New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton yelled at every official he could find Thursday night about a blindside-block penalty against tight end Garrett Griffin that Fox announcer Troy Aikman was quick to call "a terrible call." Griffin appeared to do well picking up the Cowboys' blitzing safety Jayron Kearse, allowing...
Person
Trevor Siemian
The Game Haus

Taysom Hill signs contract extension with Saints

New Orleans quarterback Taysom Hill has signed a contract extension with the Saints. The extension is worth $22.5 million guaranteed, but the rest of the money on the contract is dependent on the position he plays for the team. The total contract could be for anywhere between $40 million and $95 million over four years.
#Saints#Cowboys#American Football#Espn
nfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints, Taysom Hill

Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski was happy to return to action Monday night. “It was just good to be back out there with the guys,” Gronkowski said, via Pro Football Talk. “Just been working hard the last couple of weeks to get back, get in the grind and get back out on the field and play some games. It felt really good. Felt good to make some plays and get some first downs to help out the team. I think it went pretty solid. Can definitely improve, can definitely get a little bit better conditioned. Not running as much as I would if I was playing for the last couple of weeks. That was a good game to get under my belt and get better every week.”
Larry Brown Sports

Could Taysom Hill take over at QB for Saints?

Trevor Siemian has not been the answer at the quarterback position for the New Orleans Saints, and it could prompt a change in strategy from coach Sean Payton. Siemien went 17-of-29 for a paltry 163 yards in Thursday’s 31-6 loss to the Buffalo Bills, raising questions about his suitability for the starting role. Payton faced questions about why he didn’t go to Taysom Hill, who is capable of playing the position but has been used exclusively in other roles in 2021.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Saints likely to start Taysom Hill at QB vs. Cowboys on 'Thursday Night Football'

The New Orleans Saints are poised to have a new starting quarterback for Thursday night's game against the Dallas Cowboys. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that ﻿Taysom Hill﻿ is taking the first-team reps in practice this week and is likely to start against Dallas, per sources informed of the situation. Trevor Siemian, who has started the past four games, is taking the No. 2 reps.
crescentcitysports.com

Taysom Hill can provide the lift that the Saints need

The New Orleans Saints need Taysom Hill now more than ever. Hill has been a useful player who has become progressively more useful during his five seasons in New Orleans . But he’s the most important Saint going into the game against Dallas on Thursday night in the Caesars Superdome.
canalstreetchronicles.com

[WATCH] How the Saints named Taysom Hill starting quarterback (skit)

Many probably think Sean Payton called Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian to his office to let them know that Taysom Hill will be starting tonight versus the Dallas Cowboys. Zzzzzzzz. Boring! This is the New Orleans Saints. We don’t do the typical stuff. There was only one way for the...
nbcsportsedge.com

Taysom Hill Brought Life to the Saints in their Loss to Dallas

NBC Sports Predictor: Play SN7 for a chance to win $1,000,000. Download the app today and play for FREE!. Week 13 kicked off with the Dallas Cowboys visiting the New Orleans Saints in the noisy atmosphere of the Superdome. The Cowboys were looking to get a win after losing two in a row to the Chiefs and the Raiders. They finally had both wide receivers Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb back after COVID-19 and a concussion respectively, but running back Ezekiel Elliott entered the game banged up with a knee injury. To make matters worse, the Cowboys played without their head coach Mike McCarthy who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.
fox8live.com

Report: Taysom Hill to play tore tendon in finger

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints quarterback Taysom Hill will not need surgery on his finger and will play through his injury, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Team doctors, according to Schefter, deemed the injury was not as severe as Russell Wilson’s finger injury earlier in the season. The latest report...
fox8live.com

After Further Review: Five takes from Saints loss to Cowboys

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Take One: Five straight losses. Sean Payton finds himself in unfamiliar territory. For the first time as a head coach, the Saints have lost five games in a row. The reason is simple, it really all boils down to players. Let’s not kid ourselves, what they...
