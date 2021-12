The Mound Westonka High School football team was recently selected by the Minnesota Football Coaches Association as a 2021 Academic All-State Silver Team. In order to earn Academic All-State Silver honors, a team’s entire Varsity roster must have a cumulative team GPA of 3.0 or higher. The White Hawks boast a 3.13 cumulative team GPA. This is the fifth time in Coach Nick David’s nine seasons at the helm that the White Hawks football team has earned the distinguished ​honor of being selected as an Academic All-State Gold or Silver Team.

