US Supreme Court Ponders Restrictions on Abortion

On Wednesday, the climax of the long project undertaken by extremist conservative Republicans—hint: there is no other kind—finally arrived at the Supreme Court, where it was greeted by the carefully engineered 6-3 extremist conservative majority that is its shining masterpiece. The Court heard the case of Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health Organization, the case that could be the culmination of the extremists’ long war on the constitutional rights of 51 percent of the American people. If Roe goes down, no precedent is safe. And that’s been the plan all along.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO