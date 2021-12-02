ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

US Supreme Court Ponders Restrictions on Abortion

By Carolyn Presutti
Voice of America
 4 days ago

Protests echoed in Washington Wednesday on both sides...

www.voanews.com

Rolling Stone

Today’s Supreme Court Case Makes It Clear: Amy Coney Barrett Will Decide the Future of Abortion Rights in the United States

The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard a Mississippi case that could overturn Roe v. Wade. After almost two hours of oral argument, it’s clear that the fate of nationwide legal abortion is now in the hands of Justice Amy Coney Barrett. That’s not good news for the future of abortion rights. The case argued today involved a ban on abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy. Roe and subsequent Supreme Court cases had been entirely clear that states could not ban abortion before “viability,” a medical term indicating when a fetus has developed enough that it could survive outside a woman on...
State
Washington State
The New Yorker

The Mississippi Abortion Case and the Fragile Legitimacy of the Supreme Court

The legal landscape of the past weeks and months has prompted questions of which people and entities are legitimate interpreters and enforcers of the law and what happens when you take the law into your own hands. Mississippi and other states took the recent changes in personnel on the Supreme Court as an invitation to defy the Court’s constitutional rulings on abortion, and those states now seem likely to prevail.
Esquire

As the Supreme Court Confronts Abortion, a Lower Court Gave Us a Taste of the Future

On Wednesday, the climax of the long project undertaken by extremist conservative Republicans—hint: there is no other kind—finally arrived at the Supreme Court, where it was greeted by the carefully engineered 6-3 extremist conservative majority that is its shining masterpiece. The Court heard the case of Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health Organization, the case that could be the culmination of the extremists’ long war on the constitutional rights of 51 percent of the American people. If Roe goes down, no precedent is safe. And that’s been the plan all along.
Shropshire Star

US Supreme Court justices signal they will approve new abortion limits

Hundreds of demonstrators were outside the court. The US Supreme Court’s conservative majority have signalled they will allow states to ban abortion much earlier in pregnancy and may even overturn the nationwide right that has existed for nearly 50 years. With hundreds of demonstrators outside chanting for and against, the...
