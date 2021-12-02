ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID-19: Hanford-Corcoran, CA Metro Area Among the Most Dangerous in America

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0dBoUOrB00 The U.S. reported over 511,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending November 30, bringing the total count to more than 47.9 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 773,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 0.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 1.5 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Hanford-Corcoran, CA metro area consists of just Kings County. As of November 30, there were 23,251.6 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Hanford residents, the second highest rate of all 383 metro areas with available data. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 14,848.4 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Hanford-Corcoran metro area, unemployment peaked at 16.6% in April 2020. As of May 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 9.2%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Hanford-Corcoran, CA metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in California where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of November 30 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of November 30 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of November 30 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of November 30 per 100,000 residents
41860 San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA 4,701,332 358,964 7,635.4 4,095 87.1
41940 San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA 1,987,846 158,928 7,995.0 1,999 100.6
42100 Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA 273,962 22,028 8,040.5 222 81.0
42220 Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA 499,772 42,912 8,586.3 412 82.4
34900 Napa, CA 139,623 13,372 9,577.2 104 74.5
42200 Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA 444,829 47,035 10,573.7 548 123.2
46700 Vallejo, CA 441,829 47,422 10,733.1 356 80.6
40900 Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA 2,315,980 248,898 10,747.0 3,309 142.9
42020 San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA 282,165 31,294 11,090.7 358 126.9
17020 Chico, CA 225,817 25,295 11,201.5 309 136.8
41500 Salinas, CA 433,410 52,340 12,076.3 625 144.2
41740 San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA 3,316,073 404,708 12,204.4 4,319 130.2
37100 Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA 847,263 103,646 12,233.0 1,188 140.2
31080 Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA 13,249,614 1,858,436 14,026.3 32,803 247.6
44700 Stockton, CA 742,603 107,000 14,408.8 1,833 246.8
39820 Redding, CA 179,212 25,917 14,461.6 440 245.5
49700 Yuba City, CA 172,469 25,194 14,607.8 269 156.0
23420 Fresno, CA 984,521 155,899 15,835.0 2,246 228.1
32900 Merced, CA 271,382 44,807 16,510.7 664 244.7
40140 Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA 4,560,470 756,827 16,595.4 11,250 246.7
31460 Madera, CA 155,433 26,005 16,730.7 311 200.1
33700 Modesto, CA 543,194 91,299 16,807.8 1,413 260.1
12540 Bakersfield, CA 887,641 156,517 17,632.9 1,781 200.6
47300 Visalia, CA 461,898 85,614 18,535.3 1,082 234.3
20940 El Centro, CA 180,701 38,128 21,100.0 769 425.6
25260 Hanford-Corcoran, CA 150,691 35,038 23,251.6 358 237.6

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

These 10 Cities Ranked for Having the Lowest Cost of Living in 2021

It’s been all over the news for the past year: Home prices are rapidly on the rise, and homebuyers’ incomes just can’t keep up with the increases. In some cases, people are being priced out of their own communities, and are on the hunt for cheaper places to live. If you’re interested in moving to a place with a low cost of living, a new study by Move.org investigated which cities have the highest and the lowest costs of living in 2021.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The American City With The Fewest Smokers

The effect of smoking have killed millions of Americans over the years. The CDC says smoking damages almost every organ in the body. It can cause cancer, respiratory diseases, heart diseases, and strokes. It is America’s single largest cause of preventable deaths.  Annual deaths from smoking related diseases are just shy of 500,000 Smoking also […]
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#U S Census Bureau#Americans#The Hanford Corcoran
wpde.com

Study: Risk of dying from COVID 50 percent higher in red states

CNN - People who live in states that voted for Donald Trump are at a 50 percent higher risk of dying from COVID-19. That's according to a new CNN analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University, which shows a direct parallel between low vaccination rates and higher death rates in individual states.
U.S. POLITICS
CBS New York

NYC Announces First-In-The-Nation Vaccine Mandate For Private Companies

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a new vaccine mandate for private companies Monday. He said it will take effect on Dec. 27. “We in New York City have decided to use a preemptive strike, to really do something bold to stop the further growth of COVID and the dangers it’s causing to all of us,” de Blasio said in an interview with MSNBC. “So as of today, we’re going to announce a first-in-the-nation measure. Our health commissioner will announce a vaccine mandate for private sector employers across the board.” COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC Track NYC vaccinations by zip code Nassau County more info here Suffolk County more info here Westchester County more info here New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545 Connecticut book online here New York City previously imposed vaccine mandates for city workers, but this would be the first-of-its-kind for private employees. The city will also extend the indoor dining vaccine mandate to include children ages 5 to 11, and the mandate will require two doses, rather than one. Check back with CBS2, CBSN New York and CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
24/7 Wall St.

American Cities with the Lowest Assault Rates

Cases of aggravated assault spiked by 12% in the United States in 2020. The increase, which was the driving force behind the 5% year-over-year uptick in the overall U.S. violent crime rate, pushed the aggravated assault rate to its highest level in over a decade. According to the FBI, aggravated assault is an unlawful physical […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Washington D.C.

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 776,505 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 237 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Washington D.C., deaths attributable to […]
WASHINGTON, DC
24/7 Wall St.

How Consumer Debt in Pennsylvania Changed During the Pandemic

At the height of COVID-19 pandemic, the nation’s unemployment rate soared to 15%, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports. The fallout on American workers was immediate as many lost their paychecks or saw their wages plummet overnight. However, broadly speaking, in much of the country, the economic damage from the pandemic did not prove to […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

74K+
Followers
46K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy