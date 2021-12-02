ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grants Pass, OR

COVID-19: Grants Pass, OR Metro Area Among the Safest in America

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0dBoUM5j00 The U.S. reported over 511,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending November 30, bringing the total count to more than 47.9 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 773,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 0.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 1.5 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Grants Pass, OR metro area consists of just Josephine County. As of November 30, there were 11,660.2 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Grants Pass residents, the 46th lowest rate of all 383 metro areas with available data. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 14,848.4 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Grants Pass metro area, unemployment peaked at 15.1% in April 2020. As of May 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 6.7%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Grants Pass, OR metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Oregon where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of November 30 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of November 30 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of November 30 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of November 30 per 100,000 residents
18700 Corvallis, OR 91,107 6,051 6,641.6 37 40.6
38900 Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA 2,445,761 193,148 7,897.3 2,345 95.9
21660 Eugene-Springfield, OR 373,340 29,856 7,997.0 354 94.8
41420 Salem, OR 422,678 47,728 11,291.8 602 142.4
32780 Medford, OR 216,574 24,672 11,391.9 350 161.6
10540 Albany-Lebanon, OR 125,048 14,488 11,586.0 178 142.3
24420 Grants Pass, OR 86,251 10,057 11,660.2 240 278.3
13460 Bend, OR 186,251 23,182 12,446.6 185 99.3

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Medford, OR
Local
Oregon Government
City
Grants Pass, OR
Grants Pass, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
City
Corvallis, OR
Grants Pass, OR
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#U S Census Bureau#Americans#The Grants Pass
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties In the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Slowest

After adding over 682,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 48.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 770,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

74K+
Followers
46K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy