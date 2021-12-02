ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19: Grand Forks, ND-MN Metro Area Among the Most Dangerous in America

By Evan Comen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0dBoUKKH00 The U.S. reported over 511,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending November 30, bringing the total count to more than 47.9 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 773,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 0.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 1.5 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Grand Forks, ND-MN metro area consists of Grand Forks County and Polk County. As of November 30, there were 19,517.4 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Grand Forks residents, the 34th highest rate of all 383 metro areas with available data. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 14,848.4 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Grand Forks metro area, Grand Forks County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of November 30, there were 19,853.6 cases per 100,000 residents in Grand Forks County, the most of any county in Grand Forks, yet not too far from the county with the lowest incidence. In Polk County, there were 18,768.4 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Grand Forks.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Grand Forks metro area, unemployment peaked at 8.7% in May 2020. As of May 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 3.7%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Grand Forks, ND-MN metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in North Dakota where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of November 30 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of November 30 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of November 30 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of November 30 per 100,000 residents
24220 Grand Forks, ND-MN 101,745 19,858 19,517.4 180 176.9
22020 Fargo, ND-MN 240,421 47,499 19,756.6 362 150.6
13900 Bismarck, ND 127,503 32,221 25,270.8 386 302.7

