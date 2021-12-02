ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19: How Cases in the Gettysburg, PA Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0dBoUFue00 The U.S. reported over 511,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending November 30, bringing the total count to more than 47.9 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 773,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 0.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 1.5 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Gettysburg, PA metro area consists of just Adams County. As of November 30, there were 14,264.7 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Gettysburg residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 14,848.4 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Gettysburg metro area, unemployment peaked at 14.9% in April 2020. As of May 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 4.6%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Gettysburg, PA metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Pennsylvania where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of November 30 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of November 30 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of November 30 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of November 30 per 100,000 residents
37980 Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD 6,079,130 758,215 12,472.4 14,568 239.6
20700 East Stroudsburg, PA 168,032 21,660 12,890.4 378 225.0
21500 Erie, PA 273,835 35,493 12,961.5 540 197.2
25420 Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA 571,013 75,229 13,174.7 1,474 258.1
42540 Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA 555,642 74,104 13,336.6 1,591 286.3
38300 Pittsburgh, PA 2,331,447 314,774 13,501.2 5,630 241.5
44300 State College, PA 161,960 22,664 13,993.6 258 159.3
14100 Bloomsburg-Berwick, PA 83,974 11,974 14,259.2 241 287.0
23900 Gettysburg, PA 102,470 14,617 14,264.7 243 237.1
29540 Lancaster, PA 540,999 78,035 14,424.2 1,401 259.0
10900 Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ 837,610 123,921 14,794.6 2,247 268.3
39740 Reading, PA 418,025 64,227 15,364.4 1,201 287.3
16540 Chambersburg-Waynesboro, PA 154,147 23,844 15,468.4 491 318.5
49620 York-Hanover, PA 445,565 70,099 15,732.6 1,065 239.0
30140 Lebanon, PA 139,729 22,790 16,310.1 355 254.1
11020 Altoona, PA 123,157 20,531 16,670.6 429 348.3
27780 Johnstown, PA 133,009 22,437 16,868.8 561 421.8
48700 Williamsport, PA 114,330 19,294 16,875.7 389 340.2

