Pennsylvania State

Dixon-Conover leads St. Francis (Pa.) past Bucknell 93-67

 4 days ago

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Ramiir Dixon-Conover had a career-high 23 points as St. Francis (Pa.) rolled past...

www.the-messenger.com

