SHIB has awakened after breaking above the wedge with a 35% rally in two days. Two days ago, we hinted that SHIB might be preparing for a bull run. Yesterday, this was confirmed when the cryptocurrency broke above the descending wedge (in blue, this is a bullish formation). With this breakout, the buyers flooded into SHIB, and volume spiked, taking the price all the way to $0.000054 at the time of this post. This is a 35% price increase in the span of a day.

STOCKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO