Microsoft has released a new Windows 10 optional update that bumps up the corresponding versions to build 19041.1382 (2004) 19042.1382 (20H2) 19043.1382 (21H1) and 19044.1382 (21H2). This is a tiny update in the sense that it only contains a single fix, albeit a notable one, and adds to the previous builds released last week under the same KB5007253. Hence, the long list of fixes Microsoft brought can be viewed here. The update fixed remote printer issues, resolved a 32-bit Excel bug, and more.

COMPUTERS ・ 14 DAYS AGO