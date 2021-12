CSUSM’s School of Nursing received a $200,000 grant gift from the Henry L. Guenther Foundation to advance the simulation lab at both the San Marcos and Temecula campuses. The department’s lab update will include Virtual Reality simulation gear, simulation mannequins and new industry level equipment for three lab complexes, which according to Wendy Hansbrough, director of the school of nursing, was where the money was most needed.

SAN MARCOS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO