Japan retracts new flight bookings ban after criticisms

By MARI YAMAGUCHI Associated Press
Times Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (AP) — Japan says it has retracted a ban on new incoming international flight bookings...

The Independent

Japan's military, among world's strongest, looks to build

Dozens of tanks and hundreds of soldiers fired explosives and machine guns in drills Monday on Japan's northern island of Hokkaido a main stronghold for a nation that is perhaps the world's least-known military powerhouse. Just across the sea from rival Russia Japan opened up its humbly named Self Defense Force's firing exercises to the media in a display of public firepower that coincides with a recent escalation of Chinese and Russian military moves around Japanese territory. The drills, which foreign journalists rarely have a chance to witness, will continue for nine days and include about 1,300...
WORLD
The Independent

Taiwan, Slovakia hold talks as island firms ties with Europe

Senior officials from the Slovak Republic are in Taiwan for talks on deepening ties with the island in the highest-level visit by the EU-member country since it opened a representative office in Taiwan in 2003. The visit by the delegation, which began Sunday, follows a mission last month by members of the European Parliament to the self-ruled island, which is also claimed by China It comes amid growing support for the island democracy, which China says is part of its territory and could be annexed by force if necessary. “The fact that we are here today despite the...
ECONOMY
Times Daily

Asian shares mixed after China Evergrande warns of cash woes

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares were mixed in Asia on Monday after troubled Chinese property developer Evergrande warned late Friday it may run out of money. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will...
WORLD
Times Daily

China tries to reassure on Evergrande as default fears rise

BEIJING (AP) — China’s central bank expanded the supply of money for lending Monday as Beijing tried to reassure its public and investors the economy can be protected if a troubled real estate developer’s $310 billion mountain of debt collapses. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers...
ECONOMY
Times Daily

China attacks potential US diplomatic boycott of Olympics

BEIJING (AP) — China on Monday threatened to take “firm countermeasures” if the U.S. proceeds with a diplomatic boycott of February’s Beijing Winter Olympic Games. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will...
SPORTS
Times Daily

Russia reports its first cases of omicron COVID-19 variant

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia has confirmed the first two cases of the omicron coronavirus variant in the country in travelers who returned from South Africa, health authorities said Monday. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

World shares mixed as China moves to boost markets

BANGKOK (AP) — European shares and U.S. futures rose Monday after a lackluster day in Asia, where shares fell in Hong Kong and Shanghai after troubled Chinese property developer Evergrande warned it may run out of money. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital...
MARKETS
simpleflying.com

Rapid U-Turn: Japan Drops Controversial Flight Booking Ban

Japan has hastily dropped a ban on new incoming flight bookings just a day after bringing it in. The restriction was brought in as a response to global concern surrounding the Omicron COVID-19 variant. Following a massive backlash from passengers, it now seems as though the policy is being reworked to better target potential risk areas.
LIFESTYLE
WTAJ

Japan suspends new reservations on all incoming flights

TOKYO (AP) — Japan has asked international airlines to stop taking new reservations for all flights arriving in Japan until the end of December as the country further tightens its border controls against a new coronavirus variant, the transportation ministry said Wednesday. It said the request is an emergency precaution amid growing concern over the […]
LIFESTYLE
airlive.net

Japan asked airlines to suspend new bookings for flights entering the country

Japan said Wednesday that it has asked airlines to suspend new bookings for flights entering the country through the end of the year, effectively sealing its borders for everyone, including Japanese citizens, unless they have a pre-existing reservation. The move, a response to the Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus,...
ECONOMY
simpleflying.com

KLM Will Maintain South Africa Flights After Travel Ban Enacted

Despite the Netherlands banning passengers arriving on flights from southern Africa, KLM has said it intends to keep flying from Amsterdam to South Africa. The Dutch government has banned the ban entry of people from South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini, Botswana, Namibia, and Zimbabwe after a new variant of COVID-19 was discovered.
WORLD
AFP

Taiwan rushes to contain sudden cane toad invasion

Toads are a symbol of prosperity and good fortune in Taiwan, but the unexpected discovery of an invasive species has officials and environmentalists scrambling to contain their spread. With flashlights in hand and shielded by protective gloves, dozens of volunteers from the Taiwan Amphibian Conservation Society worked through the night searching rice fields and vegetable plots for their quarry -- the cane toad. There should be no reason for these large and highly toxic amphibians to exist in Chaotun, a township in the foothills of Taiwan's central mountain range. Cane toads are indigenous to South and Central America and while they have wrought a famously destructive path through places like Australia and the Philippines they had not been recorded in Taiwan.
ANIMALS
Times Daily

Putin hopes WHO soon approves Russia's Sputnik V vaccine

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday voiced hope for a quick approval of the country's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine by the World Health Organization, saying the move is essential to expand its global supplies. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Times Daily

Senegal registers first case of coronavirus omicron variant

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Senegal has recorded its first case of the omicron variant, becoming the third West African nation to detect the new coronavirus variant after Nigeria and Ghana. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Hong Kong blames passenger with ‘selfish mask’ for first case of new Covid variant

Authorities in Hong Kong blamed a South African traveller who was allegedly wearing a “selfish” mask with a valve for bringing the new variant of coronavirus to the city.Health officials had earlier confirmed cross-infection between two guests on the same floor of the Regal Airport Hotel in Hong Kong after they both tested positive for the virus. The South African and another guest were quarantined in opposite rooms. Officials said both persons were fully vaccinated.As a precautionary measure, 12 people who were staying in rooms close to the infected persons have been placed under compulsory 14-day quarantine at a government...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationAU

80 years on, the attack on Pearl Harbour offers lessons for today

“Pacific Ablaze” read Australian papers on December 8 1941, as the world learned about the monumental events that unfolded only hours before. Japan had simultaneously declared war against the United States and Great Britain, then immediately launched stunning attacks spanning 6,400 kilometres (and the international date line) from Singapore to Hong Kong, Malaya, Bangkok, Guam and the Philippines. The most iconic attack was on Pearl Harbour. Within the US territory of Hawaii (where it was still December 7), Japanese forces decimated the immense naval base, drawing the US into the second world war that had begun in 1939. The...
POLITICS
Times Daily

Scholz taps epidemiologist as new German health minister

BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor-designate Olaf Scholz announced Monday that an epidemiologist who has been a prominent voice of caution in the coronavirus pandemic will be Germany's new health minister, part of a team that includes the first woman to become the country's top security official. Support local journalism reporting on...
HEALTH

