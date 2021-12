The following article is about the highest number of goals in field hockey. Many of you might think that cricket is India’s national sport. But it is a wrong fact. The national sport of India is hockey. It has been the same since Independence. Indians have a lot of history with hockey. Hockey is one of the most popular sports in the whole world. Several countries take play hockey and participate in the hockey world cup. In 2021, when the Tokyo Olympics 2020 was happening, hockey was one of the most-watched sports in the Olympics. India is a cricketing nation, but in the last few years, they have promoted several others sports. Hockey is one of them.

SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO