This is a heartbreaking story that should remind everyone to take their own and their loved ones’ mental health into serious account when things aren’t going well in life. According to a report in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, on November 9, 44-year-old Keianna Burns shot and killed her husband, 46-year-old Ronnell Burns, before turning the gun on herself and taking her own life in a tragic murder-suicide. The Sandy Springs Police Department says that no one was home at the time of the killings, however, the couple left behind eight children who will now grow up without either of their parents.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 17 DAYS AGO