ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

High school winter track preview capsules

By From staff reports
Free Lance-Star
 5 days ago

Last season: Boys fourth, girls seventh in district. Top returners: Boys-Jr. Nayton Nontong (hurdles), So. Logan Andros (jumps). Girls-Sr. Jade Buckles (sprints), Sr. Kira Hawkins. Top newcomers: Boys-So. Daniel Coles (sprints), So. Garrett Pearl. Girls-So. Shea Reynolds (distance), So. Malye Hawes (sprints). Outlook: Both squads have several returning scorers...

fredericksburg.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Connecticut

CIAC Releases Guidance For High School Winter Sports

The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC) has released new guidance on high school winter sports. There are some big changes from last year. First off, fully vaccinated athletes will not be required to wear masks during competition, starting after winter break, though the final decision on whether to allow this mask-free play will be left up to individual school districts.
HIGH SCHOOL
WMTW

Winter high school sports begin across Maine

FALMOUTH, Maine — The high school sports fall season concluded over the weekend with the state football championships. Now, it's time for the winter sports turn. This is expected to be a normal winter season as compared with last season. Because of COVID-19, last season there were no playoffs, teams played a regional schedule, and the season got off to a very late start, after the holidays.
MAINE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Dennis
Person
James Monroe
doorcountydailynews.com

High school basketball preview: Algoma boys, Southern Door girls in action

Two local teams will chase off those Thanksgiving calories with games on Friday. The Southern Door girls' basketball team will kick off its holiday tournament at Denmark against the host team at 7:30 p.m. The Algoma boys' basketball team will go back to school for a 7:30 p.m. tip against...
ALGOMA, WI
Free Lance-Star

High school football playoff capsule: Mountain View at Stone Bridge

MOUNTAIN VIEW (11-1) at STONE BRIDGE (12-0) When: Friday, 1 p.m. At stake: Region 5D championship. Playoffs: Mountain View defeated Woodgrove 42-35 and Patrick Henry-Roanoke 42-12; Stone Bridge defeated Independence 50-20 and Riverbend 58-3. Today’s game: Seeking the first regional title in school history, the Wildcats are the third Commonwealth...
HIGH SCHOOL
Times Union

Saturday's high school football state semifinal capsules

II-Ravena (10-2) vs. I-Pleasantville (11-0) at Middletown HS, 3 p.m. Players to watch: Ravena — Frankie Broadhurst (Jr., RB); Pleasantville — Daniel Picart (So., RB). What to know: Ravena — Making its first state playoff appearance since 2004, the Indians made some huge plays in the second half to produce a 39-21 victory over Peru. Broadhurst registered a season-high 243 yards rushing and scored three touchdowns. ... Junior quarterback Luke Misetich, making just his second start of the season since coming off the bench in the Section II Class B semifinals against Glens Falls, completed 6 of 11 passes for 95 yards against Peru. ... The Indians have outscored opponents 338-187. Pleasantville — The Panthers earned their semifinal slot by edging Port Jervis 23-22. ... Picart does not lead the team in rushing. That honor belongs to senior Kiernan Cotter (1,014 yards, 12 touchdowns). Picart is Pleasantville's most versatile and dangerous threat — combining to rush for 840 yards and 10 touchdowns and add 33 catches for 517 yards and six touchdowns .... Senior quarterback Michael LaCapria has completed 60 passes of 113 passes for 883 yards and eight touchdowns. ... The Panthers have outscored their opposition 268-123.
HIGH SCHOOL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commonwealth#Colonial Forge Coach#Van Green#Wildcats
suncoastnews.com

Tampa Bay Area High School Football Region Final capsules

Tampa Bay Area High School Football Region Final capsules (7 games) The Tampa Bay area could see as many as seven teams clinch berths in their respective state semifinals. We have game capsules for each game involving Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco programs. All games are slated to kickoff at 7:30 p.m.
CLEARWATER, FL
The Tribune

Team-by-team girls basketball season preview capsules

Briggsdale opens the season ranked second, behind defending state champion Flatirons Academy, in CHSAANow.com’s statewide Class 1A rankings. The Falcons are coming off a 14-1 campaign and a run to the state semifinals a season ago. Briggsdale brings back all but two players from its roster a season ago, including...
GREELEY, CO
beechgrove-athletics.com

Beech Grove High School Boys Basketball 2021-22 Season Preview

After three consecutive sectional championships in as many seasons, is there anything the Beech Grove Hornets haven’t accomplished on the court? Certainly, there is. Winning a third Indiana Crossroads Conference title in the past five years (2017-18, 2019-20)? Hardly a big deal. Picking up a fourth sectional basketball title in a row? That barely scratches the surface. The way fourth-year head coach Mike Renfro is looking at things, he believes there is much more to this 2021-22 season than just winning those two titles. He’s looking at unchartered territory for Beech Grove: a regional championship and a 20-win season, goals that the Hornets have not attained in the 103-year history of the program. The Hornets, who went 18-6 last season, saw their regional dreams dashed when Northview of Brazil picked up a 63-52 win over the Orange and Black at Greencastle’s McAnally Center.
BEECH GROVE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
Virginian-Pilot

High school indoor track preview: Distance runners should pace Ocean Lakes’ state title hopes

Five things you should know Ocean Lakes seek another state title Fresh off its second state cross country title this year, Ocean Lakes’ girls will challenge for a state indoor track title. The Dolphins will rely heavily on their distance team, led by Ohio State commit Aniya Mosley, who is the three-time state champion in the 1,000 meters. They also have Illinois commit Maggie Reed, Charlotte ...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Free Lance-Star

High school roundup: Courtland boys top Riverbend

Micah Roberts hit three 3-pointers and scored a game-high 21 points to help Courtland pick up its second straight boys basketball win, 55–37, at Riverbend on Monday night. Tremon Adams added 14 points and Aaron Brooks dished out eight assists for the Bears, who visit Massaponax on Friday. Elijah Williams...
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
Free Lance-Star

College notebook: One Colonial Forge graduate is an NCAA soccer champion; another aims to join her

One Colonial Forge High School graduate is an NCAA soccer champion. Another attempted to join her on Monday night. was named most outstanding defensive player as Christopher Newport’s women shut out Loras (Iowa) College 1–0 in overtime in Friday’s Division III semifinals and the top-ranked College of New Jersey 2–0 Saturday in Greensboro, N.C. to claim the first national title in any sport in school history.
STAFFORD, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy