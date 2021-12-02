High school winter track preview capsules

After three consecutive sectional championships in as many seasons, is there anything the Beech Grove Hornets haven’t accomplished on the court? Certainly, there is. Winning a third Indiana Crossroads Conference title in the past five years (2017-18, 2019-20)? Hardly a big deal. Picking up a fourth sectional basketball title in a row? That barely scratches the surface. The way fourth-year head coach Mike Renfro is looking at things, he believes there is much more to this 2021-22 season than just winning those two titles. He’s looking at unchartered territory for Beech Grove: a regional championship and a 20-win season, goals that the Hornets have not attained in the 103-year history of the program. The Hornets, who went 18-6 last season, saw their regional dreams dashed when Northview of Brazil picked up a 63-52 win over the Orange and Black at Greencastle’s McAnally Center.

BEECH GROVE, IN ・ 9 DAYS AGO