High school winter track preview capsules

II-Ravena (10-2) vs. I-Pleasantville (11-0) at Middletown HS, 3 p.m. Players to watch: Ravena — Frankie Broadhurst (Jr., RB); Pleasantville — Daniel Picart (So., RB). What to know: Ravena — Making its first state playoff appearance since 2004, the Indians made some huge plays in the second half to produce a 39-21 victory over Peru. Broadhurst registered a season-high 243 yards rushing and scored three touchdowns. ... Junior quarterback Luke Misetich, making just his second start of the season since coming off the bench in the Section II Class B semifinals against Glens Falls, completed 6 of 11 passes for 95 yards against Peru. ... The Indians have outscored opponents 338-187. Pleasantville — The Panthers earned their semifinal slot by edging Port Jervis 23-22. ... Picart does not lead the team in rushing. That honor belongs to senior Kiernan Cotter (1,014 yards, 12 touchdowns). Picart is Pleasantville's most versatile and dangerous threat — combining to rush for 840 yards and 10 touchdowns and add 33 catches for 517 yards and six touchdowns .... Senior quarterback Michael LaCapria has completed 60 passes of 113 passes for 883 yards and eight touchdowns. ... The Panthers have outscored their opposition 268-123.
