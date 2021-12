Even with the presence of the new omicron COVID variant now confirmed in New Jersey, it's the delta variant that is fueling the current surge in new cases. Hospitalizations for coronavirus have topped 1,100 for the first time in months with 217 in need of life supporting care. State health officials have warned hospitalizations could double by mid-January as new cases spike. However, hundreds of patients are discharged each week after fully recovering.

