Kirk Douglas Snaith, beloved Christian husband, and father went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 18, 2021. He was 72 years old. Kirk was born in Bedford, Pennsylvania, on July 16th, 1949, to Bob and Shirley Snaith. Kirk and his family moved to Santa Fe, then Albuquerque, Roswell, and Clovis, where Kirk graduated from high school. It was in Clovis, New Mexico as a child, that Kirk met his future wife, Debbie Walker. At the age of 18, Kirk was drafted into the Army and served in Vietnam. Approximately 10 years after returning, Kirk and Debbie’s paths crossed once again in Roswell. Soon they exchanged vows and became one, and they now shared the parenting of Kirk’s son Zach and Debbie’s sons Larry Chad and Christopher.

ROSWELL, NM ・ 9 DAYS AGO