Florida State

Doctor believes new COVID variant already in Florida

By WPTV - Staff
wflx.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOmicron is here in America. The variant came from South Africa. The person carrying it traveled from the African nation on Nov. 20 and by the 29th they tested positive in San Francisco. "It came from South Africa and probably in an immune-suppressed...

www.wflx.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
