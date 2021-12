BOSTON – Here are the Talking Points from a 3-2 win for the Boston Bruins over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday night at TD Garden. The Bruins erased a 2-1 third period deficit with two powerplay goals from Brad Marchand – who tied the game at 8:45 of the final frame – and David Pastrnak, who scored the game-winner with his seventh goal of the season at 16:36. Anton Blidh scored the other Bruins goal tying the game at one 5:51 into the game and Patrice Bergeron assisted on Marchand’s and Pastrnak’s third period tallies. Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark was shaky in the first half of the game but made some huge saves in the third period and finished the game with 36 stops.

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO