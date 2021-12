This insane race car has come back from the dead to show the world the power of a man and his hands. Old Drag racers are some of the most respected people in the car community for their incredible courage, willingness to do almost anything to go faster, and ability to piece together race cars from little more than a pile of scrap metal and some spare engine parts. The sheer ingenuity and intelligent design that made these guys famous in their day have shaped car culture in a significant way. Many enthusiasts still look up to these industry legends and want to document their insane lives to understand further how they did what they did. This is precisely what led the new owner of this wicked custom dragster to purchase this ridiculous vehicle.

