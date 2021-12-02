ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Biden says the nation's HIV/AIDS strategy needs to confront inequity

By Health News Florida
usf.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new strategy, which declares racism a “public health threat,” was released on the annual commemoration of World AIDS Day. President Joe Biden has unveiled his new...

health.wusf.usf.edu

Biden HIV/AIDS strategy calls racism 'public health threat'

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration in its new HIV/AIDS strategy calls racism “a public health threat” that must be fully recognized as the world looks to end the epidemic. The strategy released Wednesday on the annual commemoration of World AIDS Day is meant to serve as a framework for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
healthday.com

Biden's New HIV/AIDS Strategy Calls Racism a Roadblock to Victory

THURSDAY, Dec. 2, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Racism is "a public health threat" that must be tackled to end the global HIV/AIDS epidemic, the Biden administration said Wednesday in announcing its new strategy to fight the disease. Over generations, "structural inequities have resulted in racial and ethnic health disparities that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
cdc.gov

New CDC Vital Signs Report Reveals a Decade of Continuing HIV Inequities on Eve of World AIDS Day

Despite overall progress in reducing new infections among gay and bisexual men, the HIV epidemic continued and was more severe among Black or African American (hereafter referred to as Black) and Hispanic/Latino gay and bisexual men in the decade leading up to the federal Ending the HIV Epidemic in the U.S. (EHE) initiative, which the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services launched in 2019.
HEALTH
