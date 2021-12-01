ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

WATCH | Forklift used to steal ATM from Kentucky bank, police say

wymt.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLost in the mail, daughter’s search for her mother’s ashes may end in court. A year...

www.wymt.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTVQ

UPDATE: Stolen U-Haul found in Georgetown ATM theft investigation

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Georgetown Police have found the stolen U-Haul truck used in the theft of an ATM from the Stock Yards Bank and Trust. According to GPD, a call came in around 12:09 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1 from Hog Head Trailers on East Showalter Drive about a stolen U-Haul. Officers sent out an Attempt to Locate to other agencies.
GEORGETOWN, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
KYTV

Dispatcher dies after being shot inside 911 call center in Kentucky

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A 911 dispatcher was shot and killed inside the Bell County 911 Center, WKYT reported. Kentucky State Police said it happened around 1 a.m. local time Friday morning. Two dispatchers were inside the 911 center trading firearms when one of the weapons was accidentally...
KENTUCKY STATE
Telegraph

The drug gang so rich they had Sundays off

A Charlie's Angels-style gang of glamorous Brazilian drug couriers who delivered narcotics across London on mopeds have been jailed after police dismantled their operation. Controlled and recruited by the only man in the organisation, the female gang members supplied drugs on a vast scale, making almost £100,000 profit every month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Best Life

Walmart Is Barring Shoppers From Doing This, Starting Dec. 15

If there's one thing Walmart is known for, it's the deals: Shoppers come back again and again for a wide variety of products at low prices. But the retailer isn't always able to cater to all customers, which has earned it some pushback from regulars. Recently, many Walmart shoppers were upset to find out that the retailer would no longer be using its normal layaway program, right ahead of the pricey holiday season. And now, another major decision could affect millions of individuals who are counting on the policies currently in place. Read on to find out what you will no longer be able to do at Walmart next month.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Cdc#Forklift#Atm
NBC News

FedEx driver who dumped nearly 400 boxes did so at least 6 times, sheriff says

A FedEx driver who dumped nearly 400 packages of various sizes into an Alabama ravine did so on at least six occasions, the Blount County Sheriff’s Office said. “Update on the FedEx dump. Investigators have determined that the driver dumped at least six times making FedEx a victim of six different Theft of Property cases,” Sheriff Mark Moon wrote on the office’s Facebook page Tuesday.
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
Independent Herald

Note to shoplifters: Don’t try the Walmart self-checkout

Just because Walmart’s self-checkout registers aren’t physically manned by employees don’t mean they aren’t being observed. The self-checkout stations that have become commonplace at all Walmarts — including the one in Oneida — are becoming increasingly popular with shoplifters who see self-checkout as a way to sneak merchandise out of the store without paying for it.
ONEIDA, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKYT 27

Woman accused of interrupting Ky. funeral procession, nearly causing crash

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman is facing charges after police say she interrupted a funeral procession, nearly causing a crash. An arrest citation says an officer was leading the funeral procession north on Hwy 27, in Lancaster, to Jessamine County when 47-year-old Paige Isenberg, who was driving south, swerved her car in front of the officer’s vehicle.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox17.com

3 shot, 1 killed in Hopkinsville, Ky.

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WZTV) — A 21-year-old woman is dead after three people were shot in Hopkinsville, Ky. over the weekend. Aniya Collins was found inside a vehicle near 8th Street and Virginia Street with a gunshot wound to her chest Sunday morning, Hopkinsville Police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
harrodsburgherald.com

Man charged with trafficking in heroin, meth and cocaine

A Harrodsburg man is in jail on drug charges after police searched a local motel and discovered substances they believe to be heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine and a fentanyl derivative. Officers from the Harrodsburg Police Department executed a search warrant on two rooms at the Economy Inn on College Street on...
HARRODSBURG, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy