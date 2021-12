Today we’re taking a look at CPU performance in Battlefield 2042 and this may well be the most difficult benchmark we’ve ever done. The problem faced when trying to test a multiplayer game like Battlefield 2042 is that it’s extremely difficult to get accurate comparative data. Testing one or two hardware configurations isn’t too difficult or that time consuming... play the game on the same map under the same conditions for a few minutes, do that three times to record the average, and you have a pretty good idea of how they compare. It might not be an exact apples to apples comparison, but it’s certainly ballpark.

