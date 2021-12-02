Big Rapids Wins Overtime Thriller Over McBain in Season Opener

BIG RAPIDS — McBain overcame a 10-point deficit to force overtime against Big Rapids in their season opener in girls basketball, but the Cardinals ended up knocking down key free throws in overtime to secure the 53-45 win.

The Ramblers held a 13-8 lead after one quarter, but the Cardinals stepped it up in the second quarter to hold a 1-point edge at halftime. They built on that lead in the third quarter to lead, 35-29, entering the fourth.

Big Rapids improves to 1-0 to start its season, and they will host Cedar Springs on Tuesday. McBain falls to 0-1, looking to bounce back on Friday with a conference matchup against Manton on the road.