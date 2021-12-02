ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Rapids, MI

Big Rapids Wins Overtime Thriller Over McBain in Season Opener

By Matthew Doyle
MISportsNow
MISportsNow
 4 days ago
BIG RAPIDS — McBain overcame a 10-point deficit to force overtime against Big Rapids in their season opener in girls basketball, but the Cardinals ended up knocking down key free throws in overtime to secure the 53-45 win.

The Ramblers held a 13-8 lead after one quarter, but the Cardinals stepped it up in the second quarter to hold a 1-point edge at halftime. They built on that lead in the third quarter to lead, 35-29, entering the fourth.

Big Rapids improves to 1-0 to start its season, and they will host Cedar Springs on Tuesday. McBain falls to 0-1, looking to bounce back on Friday with a conference matchup against Manton on the road.

MISportsNow

McBain Earns Conference Win Over Manton in Girls Basketball

MANTON — McBain picked up its first win of the season over Manton in conference play, 51-42, on the road on Friday. Both teams lost close games in their season openers earlier this week. This was their first matchup in the Highland Conference. Manton will host Kalkaska on Monday, while...
MANTON, MI
MISportsNow

Bay Reps Hockey Ties Rochester United After Overtime

TRAVERSE CITY – After trailing 3-1 to Rochester United in the second period, Gabe Classens scored two unanswered goals for the Bay Area Reps hockey to send the game into overtime where the contest ended in a 3-3 tie on Saturday. Classens netted his first of the day in the...
NHL
MISportsNow

Ferris State Football Meets Familiar Foe in Quarterfinals

BIG RAPIDS – Top-ranked Ferris State football will play the No. 3 seed Northwest Missouri State on Saturday for a trip to the national semifinals. The Bulldogs and Bearcats have met three times in the playoffs since 2016. Northwest Missouri State won the first matchup on its way to winning the 2016 national championship. The Bulldogs have won both other meetings, including a dominant 25-3 win in the 2019 playoffs.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
MISportsNow

Sault Ste. Marie Wins Season Opener Over Escanaba

SAULT STE. MARIE — Sault Ste. Marie picked up a big victory in its season opener in girls basketball, defeating Escanaba, 54-44, at home on Friday. The Blue Devils improve to 1-0 and pick up a win over an Escanaba team that knocked them out of the playoffs last year in the regional semifinals.
SAULT STE. MARIE, MI
MISportsNow

Ferris State Cruises to Conference Win Over Purdue Northwest

BIG RAPIDS — Ferris State had no problem scoring in Thursday’s conference matchup with Purdue Northwest in men’s hoops, winning 120-77. Six players scored in double digits, with Dorian Aluyi scoring 21 points and Walt Kelser adding 20. Glen Lake alum Reece Hazelton scored 11 points. The Bulldogs improve to...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
MISportsNow

Ferris State Opens NCAA Tournament with Five-Set Win Over Rockhurst

BIG RAPIDS — Ferris State had a battle at home on Thursday in their first round matchup with Rockhurst in volleyball, winning in five sets to advance to the next round. The Bulldogs lost the first set, 26-24, but bounced back with a 25-21 win in the second set and a 25-14 win in the third. Rockhurst forced a fifth set after winning the fourth, 25-18. Ferris State finished off the win with a 15-10 set victory.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
MISportsNow

LSSU Drops First Conference Game in Women’s Hoops

SAULT STE. MARIE — The Lake Superior State women’s basketball team lost its third straight game and first conference game against Wisconsin-Parkside, 76-56, on Thursday at home. The Lakers trailed by 15 points after one quarter and got outscored by 19 in the third quarter. Traverse City Central alum Margot...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals
MISportsNow

Ferris State Volleyball Prepares for NCAA Tournament

BIG RAPIDS – Ferris State volleyball will host its region of the NCAA Division II Volleyball Tournament. The Bulldogs are the No. 1 seed in their region and will open the tournament against Rockhurst on Thursday night. Ferris State started the season 5-4 but have won 20 straight matches, capping...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
MISportsNow

Gaylord Eyes Another Deep Postseason Run in Wrestling

GAYLORD — The Gaylord wrestling team had its postseason run end in regionals last season due to COVID-19, snapping a three-year streak of making it to the state tournament. The Blue Devils have made it to the state semifinals five times since 2015, including a pair of state championship appearances in 2018 and 2020. They fell to Lowell in their last three appearances in the state tournament.
WWE
MISportsNow

LSSU Volleyball Coach Schmidlin Resigns

SAULT STE. MARIE — Lake Superior State volleyball coach Dave Schmidlin resigned after five seasons as the Lakers’ head coach, noting personal reasons led to his decision to step down. Schmidlin was named the eighth head coach of the LSSU program in 2017 and led the program to its best...
SAULT STE. MARIE, MI
MISportsNow

St. Ignace Cruises to Win Over Charlevoix in Girls Hoops

ST. IGNACE — St. Ignace received 17 points from Ally Schultz, as the Saints picked up a 53-9 win over Charlevoix on Tuesday at home. Schultz stuffed the box score on Tuesday with seven steals, seven assists and four blocks to go with her 17 points. The Saints also received 11 points from freshman Jillian Fraser.
CHARLEVOIX, MI
MISportsNow

Lake City Tops Gladwin by 30 in Season Opener

GLADWIN — Lake City held a 29-9 lead over Gladwin at halftime in girls basketball and the Trojans built that to a 54-24 victory on Monday on the road to start the season. Chloe Bisballe led the Trojans with 21 points, while MacKenzie Bisballe added 10 points and 14 rebounds. Gladwin’s Anna Seebeck had six points. Lake City outscored Gladwin, 18-3, in the second quarter.
LAKE CITY, MI
MISportsNow

St. Ignace Returns Young Team in Girls Hoops

ST. IGNACE — The St. Ignace girls basketball team lost to Calumet in overtime last season in the regional final, snapping a streak of 10 straight wins in regional final games. The Saints made their 12th straight appearance in the regional final, as they were unable to play in 2020.
SAINT IGNACE, MI
MISportsNow

34 Area Athletes Named 2021 MHSFCA All-State

The Michigan High School Football Coaches Association has released its 2021 all-state teams. Below is a listing of area athletes that earned all-state honors. Brice Kempf, Specialist, Traverse City St. Francis. Division 8. First Team Offense. Adam Mills, RB, Frankfort. First Team Defense. Matt Oswald, DL, Beal City. Ayden Fulton,...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
