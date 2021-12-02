ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russian plane with evacuees from Afghanistan lands in Moscow

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMoscow [Russia], December 2 (ANI): The third plane from Kabul with citizens of Russia and Afghanistan has landed at the Chkalovsky airfield near Moscow, Russian Media reported citing defense ministry statement. "Three Il-76 military transport aircraft of the Russian Defense Ministry, involved in the evacuation of citizens...

