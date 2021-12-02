ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasant Hill, IA

Gun confiscated from student at Southeast Polk school

By Zach Fisher
WHO 13
WHO 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V9QDZ_0dBoELde00

PLEASANT HILL, IOWA – On Wednesday morning a student at Southeast Polk High School brought a firearm to school.

The weapon was confiscated around 10:30 a.m. when the student was at the Junior High campus for classes. The Pleasant Hill Police Department said that it was a student who made officers aware of the firearm being on the school’s property.

“The high school SRO was alerted by a student there,” said Captain Amy Kramer with the Pleasant Hill Police Department. “The student was located at the Junior High because of the classes they were participating in at the time.”

The student was cooperative with authorities and was detained and charged with possession of a firearm on school property. The firearm found was a 9mm handgun. Kramer broke down the process of evaluating the threat and what officers did to respond to the situation.

Carlisle High basketball player arrested after opponent is knocked out with a punch in handshake line

“So obviously we wanted to make sure we verify if this is a true allegation or not for the safety of the staff and students,” said Kramer “So the next thing was to identify the student and see if it was a real claim or if it was a rumor-type thing. Then it went into investigating the identity of the student and then locating them.”

Police would not comment if there was a motive for the student to bring that gun on the property, as it is an ongoing investigation. The Pleasant Hill police take all threats of guns with extremely serious.

“Anytime a weapon is brought to campus it is concerning whether a student brings a weapon to just show the weapon or any other reason,” Kramer said. “I think that is always concerning for anyone so we take all those allegations or behavior seriously.”

The Southeast Polk School District put out a statement about the incident on Wednesday as well. In part the statement says:

“Thankfully, no students were harmed, and the Pleasant Hill Police Department will continue its investigation until it is complete. We are thankful for the PHPD and how they continue to keep our students and staff safe.”

The full statement is available on the Southeast Polk School District website . Police had no more details to share about the incident as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WHO 13

Person shot and killed while hunting near Lake Red Rock

MARION COUNTY, Iowa — A hunter was shot and killed by another person near Lake Red Rock in Marion County on Saturday, authorities said. The incident happened at the Red Rock Wildlife Management Area south of Lake Red Rock, north of Knoxville on 132nd Place, according to the Iowa DNR. Iowa DNR conservation officers responded […]
MARION COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Pleasant Hill, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Pleasant Hill, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
Pleasant Hill, IA
Crime & Safety
WHO 13

Iowa man sentenced for running over friend after a fight

ONAWA, Iowa (AP) — A Sioux City man has been sentenced to 54 years in prison for running over his friend and firing shots at the victim’s girlfriend on an Iowa interstate last December. Jayme Powell, 40, was sentenced Friday after being convicted in October of two counts each of attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Michigan school shooting suspect’s parents bond set at combined $1M, plead not guilty

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A judge imposed a combined $1 million bond Saturday for the parents of the Michigan teen charged with killing four students at Oxford High School, hours after police said they were caught hiding in a Detroit commercial building. James and Jennifer Crumbley entered not guilty pleas to each of the four involuntary manslaughter counts against […]
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Sro
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WHO 13

1 person seriously injured in morning crash on Highway 5

DES MOINES, Iowa — One person was seriously injured in a crash along Highway 5 Tuesday morning. The accident happened just after 8:00 a.m. on Highway 5 near Sunset Drive in the northbound lanes. Des Moines police say three vehicles were involved with one ending up upside down. One person was trapped and needed to […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

US Capitol riot suspect Doug Jensen has status conference scheduled for Tuesday

WASHINGTON D.C. – A status conference is being held Tuesday for a Des Moines man charged in the January 6th insurrection at the US Capitol. Doug Jensen faces multiple federal charges including Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting, Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous […]
PROTESTS
WHO 13

WHO 13

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
427K+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy