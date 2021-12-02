Aces lose MVC opener to Southern Illinois

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) The Aces comeback attempt came up just short Wednesday night at Ford Center. After trailing by 17 points, Evansville loses the MVC opener to Southern Illinois 54-52.

Marcus Domask hit the game-winner for SIU with less than 1 second to go in the game.

“Our guys showed a lot of character and heart. They changed the way they were playing and became more effective,” Aces head coach Todd Lickliter said. “We had the ball with a few chances to tie it or take the lead but could not quite get there. It was a great effort that went right down to the wire.”

Shamar Givance led UE with a career-high 31 points.

The Aces host Tennessee Tech Saturday afternoon.

(This story was originally published on December 1, 2021)

