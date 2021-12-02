Doncic, Mavericks start hot-handed to beat Pelicans 139-107

The teams that passed on picking Luka Doncic during the 2018 NBA Draft have varying levels of regret for the decision, but they aren’t the only clubs wishing that June night had gone differently. The four Southwest Division clubs outside Dallas now have to try to slow down the All-Star guard four times per season. Doncic and the Mavericks were red-hot Wednesday virtually all game, creating an early cushion and rolling to a second double-digit win over the Pelicans this season. The squads will face each other again on Friday in Texas.

