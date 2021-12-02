Pharr officers raise money for Christmas toy campaign
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Pharr Police Department has officially kicked off their “Tips for Toys” campaign as they begin to work at local restaurants.RGV NEWS: Border Patrol arrests multiple gang members, migrants
Officers will work at restaurants to collect tips that will be used to purchase toys for children in the community.
Pharr PD started the campaign Wednesday at the Raising Canes located in Pharr but is planning on visiting multiple restaurants within the next two weeks.VALLEY NEWS: Fishermen spot unlikely animal on Boca Chica Beach
Sergeant Daniel Garza spoke with ValleyCentral on what encourages the officers to participate in the traditional campaign.
Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The key is giving back to the community, we’ve been doing it for many years and its a tradition that we do at the police department. We just wanna make sure this tradition doesn’t get broken, and at the end we want to kelp as many needy kids out in our communty that we can help.Pharr PD Sergeant Daniel Garza
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.
Comments / 0