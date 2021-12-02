ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharr, TX

Pharr officers raise money for Christmas toy campaign

By Victoria Lopez
 4 days ago

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Pharr Police Department has officially kicked off their “Tips for Toys” campaign as they begin to work at local restaurants.

Officers will work at restaurants to collect tips that will be used to purchase toys for children in the community.

Pharr PD started the campaign Wednesday at the Raising Canes located in Pharr but is planning on visiting multiple restaurants within the next two weeks.

Sergeant Daniel Garza spoke with ValleyCentral on what encourages the officers to participate in the traditional campaign.

The key is giving back to the community, we’ve been doing it for many years and its a tradition that we do at the police department. We just wanna make sure this tradition doesn’t get broken, and at the end we want to kelp as many needy kids out in our communty that we can help.

Pharr PD Sergeant Daniel Garza
