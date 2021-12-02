Cap & Trade Episode 7

Although the Houston Texans are bad this season, the content is good. I was lucky enough to be invited to join Troy Chapman, who you know as @TexansCap, on his “Cap & Trade” podcast to discuss everything Houston Texans. On this episode of Troy’s podcast, we discussed Jacob Martin’s future, which Texans on the roster you’d like to see return in 2022, the problems with Houston’s offensive line, the aspects of Charlie Heck’s game he needs to shore up, the things I’ve learned watching film, the job James Campen has done, a little bit of my own personal life, and how the wonderful Turkey Con Queso came to be.
