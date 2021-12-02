ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cap & Trade Episode 7

By Troy Chapman
overthecap.com
 4 days ago

On this week’s episode of Cap & Trade, we welcomed guest Matt Weston on Battle...

overthecap.com

EagleMaven

Giving Gardner Minshew a Game Could Help Eagles Gather Intelligence

PHILADELPHIA - Let’s begin this exercise with a stipulation. The Eagles aren't thinking about benching Jalen Hurts nor should they, but playing it safe with his ankle injury could provide some valuable information when it comes to the organization's most pressing on-field question: the long-term answer at the game's most important position.
NFL
Battle Red Blog

Listen To Battle Red Blog On “Cap & Trade” Podcast

Although the Houston Texans are bad this season, the content is good. I was lucky enough to be invited to join Troy Chapman, who you know as @TexansCap, on his “Cap & Trade” podcast to discuss everything Houston Texans. On this episode of Troy’s podcast, we discussed Jacob Martin’s future, which Texans on the roster you’d like to see return in 2022, the problems with Houston’s offensive line, the aspects of Charlie Heck’s game he needs to shore up, the things I’ve learned watching film, the job James Campen has done, a little bit of my own personal life, and how the wonderful Turkey Con Queso came to be.
NFL
Matt Weston
overthecap.com

2022 NFL Salary Cap Expected to Reach $208.2 Million

NFL Network is reporting that the NFL salary cap is expected to reach $208.2 million in 2022, confirming that the salary cap will reach the max threshold agreed to by the NFL and NFLPA back in May. The report is not very surprising and this is the estimate that we have been using for cap calculations since last May as well. Once it was clear that Covid would have minimal impact on gameday operations it would be difficult for the sides to not reach the max number given the steady year over year revenue growth since 2013.
NFL
CBS Philly

Gardner Minshew Shines As Philadelphia Eagles Beat New York Jets, 33-18

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Backup quarterback Gardner Minshew threw two touchdown passes in his Eagles debut as they topped the New York Jets, 33-18, Sunday at MetLife Stadium. The Eagles improved to 6-7 with the victory. Minshew, who started in place of the injured Jalen Hurts, had an efficient afternoon. He completed 20 of his 25 passes for 242 yards and two scores. Both of Minshew’s passing touchdowns went to Dallas Goedert, who had a career-high 105 receiving yards on six catches. Quez Watkins hauled in three catches for 60 yards. Miles Sanders, who left the game in the fourth quarter with an injury, had 120 rushing yards on 24 carries. Rookie running back Kenny Gainwell had an 18-yard rushing touchdown to give the Eagles a 21-18 lead in the second quarter. The Eagles are on a bye next week. In Week 15, they’ll return to Lincoln Financial Field to play the Washington Football Team.
NFL
