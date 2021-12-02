Cap & Trade Episode 7

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Backup quarterback Gardner Minshew threw two touchdown passes in his Eagles debut as they topped the New York Jets, 33-18, Sunday at MetLife Stadium. The Eagles improved to 6-7 with the victory. Minshew, who started in place of the injured Jalen Hurts, had an efficient afternoon. He completed 20 of his 25 passes for 242 yards and two scores. Both of Minshew’s passing touchdowns went to Dallas Goedert, who had a career-high 105 receiving yards on six catches. Quez Watkins hauled in three catches for 60 yards. Miles Sanders, who left the game in the fourth quarter with an injury, had 120 rushing yards on 24 carries. Rookie running back Kenny Gainwell had an 18-yard rushing touchdown to give the Eagles a 21-18 lead in the second quarter. The Eagles are on a bye next week. In Week 15, they’ll return to Lincoln Financial Field to play the Washington Football Team.

