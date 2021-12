2021 has brought Zedd not one but two members of Spotify’s 1 billion streams club. Over the years, streams have hardly been scarce for the True Colors album maker, but in 2021, they led him to realize a new career benchmark: his first billion-play productions on the streaming platform. Co-produced with Grey, “The Middle” was Zedd’s first record to break 1 billion streams on Spotify, a feat that has since been duplicated by his 2017 collaboration with Alessia Cara, “Stay.”

