Law Enforcement

Law enforcement seizes 110,000 fentanyl pills from Denver-area stash houses; 19 indicted in trafficking ring

By Elise Schmelzer
lamarledger.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn eight-month investigation into a drug trafficking ring based in metro Denver led law enforcement to seize 110,000 fentanyl pills, 13 pounds of meth, 8 pounds of heroin, 24 pounds of cocaine and $450,000 in cash hidden in houses, apartments and secret compartments in cars. Colorado law enforcement officials...

www.lamarledger.com

JC Post

Kansas man indicted for fentanyl, heroin distribution

WICHITA, KAN. – A federal grand jury in Wichita, Kansas, returned an indictment against a Kansas man on charges related to drug trafficking and firearms, according to the United State's Attorney. According to court documents, Joshua Heartfield, 32, of Wichita is charged with one count of possession with intent to...
KANSAS STATE
WWLP 22News

Two Malden men indicted for trafficking fentanyl and methamphetamine

BOSTON (USDOJ) – Two Malden men were indicted in connection with trafficking fentanyl and methamphetamine disguised as Adderall, Xanax or oxycodone in and around the Malden area. Igor Desouza, 25, and Matthew Ramos, 24, were indicted on one count each of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more...
MALDEN, MA
State
Colorado State
1310kfka.com

Denver-based drug trafficking ring shut down

A Denver-based drug trafficking network is shutdown. The Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) announced the indictments of 19 suspects and the seizure of more than 110,000 counterfeit pills, which they say are laced with fentanyl. The DEA says the drug ring, linked to the Sinaloa Cartel in Mexico is also responsible for trafficking meth, cocaine, and heroin. The CDC says more than 100,000 Americans died from drug overdoses this past year, and here in Colorado, drug overdoses are up 34%.
DENVER, CO
KOLD-TV

Tucson police seizing fentanyl at alarming rate

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Drug overdose deaths in the United States are at an all-time high and fentanyl pills are a key player in the increase. The Tucson Police Department is coming across fentanyl pills at an alarming rate. “The price of the pills really reflects the amount...
TUCSON, AZ
Shore News Network

Laredo Sector Border Patrol and law enforcement partners arrest over 80 individuals inside a stash house

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents along with Department of Public Safety troopers and Webb County Constable Precinct 2 deputies exposed a stash house and apprehended over 80 undocumented individuals in south Laredo. The incident occurred on Nov. 29, when law enforcement officers responded to suspicious activity involving...
LAREDO, TX
Turnto10.com

Man arrested in apparent Fall River fentanyl trafficking

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — New Bedford police announced Monday that they arrested a man charged in fentanyl trafficking. Police exercised a search warrant for two Fall River residencies belonging to 35-year-old William Figueroa, as well as two vehicles on Friday. A search of 200 Weld Street uncovered 49 grams...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
KFDA

1 person indicted in Amarillo for drug trafficking charges

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A federal grand jury in Amarillo indicted Leslie Arely Huerta on drug trafficking charges. According to a criminal complaint filed November 18, Huerta possessed 500 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent of selling it. The grand jury also indicted Huerta on possessing a firearm...
AMARILLO, TX
Shore News Network

Leader of prolific fentanyl trafficking ring sentenced to 20 years in prison

Seattle – Three men who were convicted at trial in August 2021, of multiple federal felonies for distributing fentanyl pills in Snohomish, Skagit, and Whatcom Counties, were sentenced to lengthy prison terms, announced U.S. Attorney Nick Brown. The leader of the drug ring, Bradley Woolard, 42, of Arlington, was sentenced today to 20 years in prison for his conviction on 28 counts involving conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, conspiracy to commit money laundering, money laundering, illegal gun possession, and possessing drugs with the intent to distribute them. Last week, co-defendants, Anthony Pelayo, 34, of Marysville, was sentenced to 15 years in prison, and a $150,000 fine and Jerome Isham, 40, of Everett, was sentenced to 10 years in prison. U.S. District Judge John C. Coughenour also sentenced all three men to 5 years of supervised release following their prison terms.
MARYSVILLE, WA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
1420 WBSM

Hundreds of Fentanyl Pills Seized in Fall River Drug Bust

FALL RIVER — Fall River police and federal agents seized hundreds of fentanyl pills and nearly $65,000 in cash in a drug bust yesterday that saw a 61-year-old city resident taken into custody. Police said city detectives and agents from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency searched a vehicle, apartment, and...
FALL RIVER, MA
NBCMontana

Missoula woman accused of trafficking meth, fentanyl pills

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Missoula woman had an initial appearance Wednesday on a criminal complaint accusing her of trafficking methamphetamine after law enforcement officers seized 17 pounds of the drug, U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson said. A criminal complaint filed and unsealed Wednesday alleges that Jasmine Lori Snyder, 39, possessed...
MISSOULA, MT
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Law Enforcement Brings Hotel Employees On Board For Fight Against Trafficking

(Des Moines, IA) — Another set of frontline observers is being brought on board to help identify human trafficking operations. All Iowa hotel employees are being required to complete prevention training – or the hotel where they work won’t be allowed to accept public funds. The training requirement comes from a state law passed last year. It affects 15-hundred lodging facilities, including campsites and AirB-N-Bs. The training course is free and available online. Patrick Waymire is the assistant director of the Division of Intelligence at the Iowa Department of Public Safety. Waymire says hotels can become hotspots for human trafficking because the criminals move so much.
IOWA STATE
Tulsa World

11 defendants, 7 from Tulsa area, charged in cocaine trafficking conspiracy

Eleven people have been charged federally in connection to an alleged drug trafficking organization that transported bulk quantities of cocaine from Mexico into northeast Oklahoma, acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson said Thursday in a news release. Nine of those charged have been arrested by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and...
TULSA, OK
HeraldNet

Arlington-area man who led fentanyl ring gets 20 years

SEATTLE — The leader of a major Snohomish County fentanyl ring was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in federal prison. In August, a jury in U.S. District Court convicted Bradley Woolard, 42, of Arlington, of 28 counts of drug trafficking and money laundering. Judge John Coughenour also fined Woolard $250,000.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA

