Among the many problems surfaced by the current social media enthusiasm for deplatforming is this question: What do you do with all the data generated by people you deplatformed? Facebook's answer, as you'd expect, is that Facebook can do what it wants with the data, which mostly means deleting it. Even if it's evidence of a crime? Yes, says the platform, unless law enforcement asks us to save it. The legal fight over a deplatformed group that defended historical statues (and may have shot someone in the process) will tell us something about the law of deplatformed data -- as will the fight over The Gambia's effort to recover evidence of deplatformed human rights abuses. In the end, though, we need a law on this question. Because, given their track record in content moderation, leaving the question to the discretion of social media will translate into the platforms' only preserving evidence that hurts people they hate.

INTERNET ・ 14 DAYS AGO