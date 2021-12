With the Seattle Kraken’s 4-1 win over the Florida Panthers on Saturday, the Vancouver Canucks are now last in the Pacific Division with an abysmal record of 6-14-2. They have only two wins in the month of November and are spiralling fast to the bottom of the NHL as a whole. The only teams with worse records are the Ottawa Senators, Arizona Coyotes, New York Islanders and Montreal Canadiens.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO