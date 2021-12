Joining the likes of Petronas Towers and the Kuala Lumpur Tower in Malaysia will be the world’s second-tallest skyscraper, Merdeka 118. It will be spellbindingly tall at the height of nearly 2,300 feet (the Burj Khalifa is the tallest building in the world with an elevation of 2,716 feet). It is only a matter of time that this splendid mixed-use skyscraper will become a hub that promotes vibrant community interaction within the city for people of all ages. The structure is already 85 percent finished with the tower spire and, by the end of 2022, will be standing tall as the economic catalyst of Kuala Lumpur.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO