Man Pleads Guilty In Federal Court To Killing Teenager In 2017

A Jamestown man who was involved in a drug trafficking ring has pleaded guilty to federal charges in connection with his activities. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Buffalo announced Thursday that 25-year-old Tyler Tedesco pleaded guilty to conspiring to possess with intent to distribute, and distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. An investigation by the Jamestown Police Department and the DEA found that Tedesco was a drug trafficking associate of Rocco Beardsley, who led a drug trafficking organization that operated in the Jamestown area from December 2018 to October 2020. Tedesco sold large amounts of methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl for profit, collected drug money, stored drugs and profits, and coordinated with co-conspirators to sell methamphetamine and heroin. During the conspiracy, Tedesco and Beardsley used Facebook to communicate about their narcotics activities, including debts, cash and drug transactions, supplies, and paraphernalia. Sentencing for Tedesco is scheduled for February, and he faces anywhere from 10 years to life in prison. Charges remain pending against Beardsley.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO