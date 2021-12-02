ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man Pleads Guilty In Federal Court To Killing Teenager In 2017

By Brian Dorman
News On 6
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man who shot and killed a teenager at a fireworks stand in 2017 pled guilty ton manslaughter in federal...

www.newson6.com

Observer-Reporter

Ambridge woman pleads guilty to selling heroin that killed Canonsburg man

An Ambridge woman accused of having children in her car while selling a deadly batch of fentanyl-laced heroin that later killed a Canonsburg man in June 2018 has pleaded guilty. Gracie Aisha S. Mitchell, 28, pleaded guilty Friday in Washington County Court to one felony charge of drug delivery causing...
CANONSBURG, PA
Johnny Mize
hawaiinewsnow.com

Adoptive parents accused of killing 6-year-old plead not guilty in court as they await a jury trial

Prompted by reports of unsafe conditions, senator makes surprise inspection of Halawa prison. A state senator conducted a surprise inspection of the Halawa Correctional Facility on Monday after hearing guards’ reports of unsafe conditions. Surveillance video captures robbers posing as delivery men in attempted jewelry store heist. Updated: 2 hours...
HALAWA, HI
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Man Pleads Guilty To Bank Fraud Conspiracy

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland man has pleaded guilty to his role in a bid to victimize businesses and cause losses totaling more than $4 million through a stolen check scheme. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Maryland says in a news release that Oyekanmi Oworu, 35, of Hyattsville pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft. According to his guilty plea, between February 2017 and July 2020, Oworu conspired with his co-defendant and others to get checks made out to legitimate businesses, then fraudulently register shell companies to obtain state business certificates in the identical or similar...
MARYLAND STATE
Cleveland.com

Lorain man remains in jail on $1 million bond after pleading not guilty in father’s killing

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio -- A Lorain man remains in jail after pleading not guilty Thursday in the killing of his father. Lamar C. Hudson Jr., 23, was indicted Nov. 24 on charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence and having weapons while under disability in the Sept. 25 killing of his father Lamar Hudson, according to police and court records.
LORAIN, OH
#Federal Court#Police#The Supreme Court
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Charges in Drug Trafficking Ring

A Jamestown man who was involved in a drug trafficking ring has pleaded guilty to federal charges in connection with his activities. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Buffalo announced Thursday that 25-year-old Tyler Tedesco pleaded guilty to conspiring to possess with intent to distribute, and distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. An investigation by the Jamestown Police Department and the DEA found that Tedesco was a drug trafficking associate of Rocco Beardsley, who led a drug trafficking organization that operated in the Jamestown area from December 2018 to October 2020. Tedesco sold large amounts of methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl for profit, collected drug money, stored drugs and profits, and coordinated with co-conspirators to sell methamphetamine and heroin. During the conspiracy, Tedesco and Beardsley used Facebook to communicate about their narcotics activities, including debts, cash and drug transactions, supplies, and paraphernalia. Sentencing for Tedesco is scheduled for February, and he faces anywhere from 10 years to life in prison. Charges remain pending against Beardsley.
JAMESTOWN, NY
News On 6

Tulsa Man Arrested, Accused Of Domestic Assault

A man has been arrested for the second time in two months, accused of beating his ex-girlfriend. He was convicted in August of misdemeanor domestic assault and given no jail time. This time, the woman has a lacerated liver and was hospitalized for three days. Police say Marquilion Hogan went...
TULSA, OK
CBS San Francisco

Ceres Man Pleads Guilty To Operating International Cockfighting Breeding Farm

FRESNO (CBS SF) — A Ceres man whose Central Valley farm housed thousands of roosters trained for cockfighting and who admitted to illegally shipping birds to Mexico, Peru and the Philippines has pleaded guilty to federal conspiracy charges. Acting U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert said 74-year-old Joseph D. Sanford, pleaded guilty on Friday to conspiring to violate the Animal Welfare Act by operating a cockfighting and fighting-bird breeding business. According to court documents, Sanford was the owner and operator of Joe Sanford Gamefarm in Ceres, where he lived, bred and sold gamecocks for cockfighting. He also fought his own roosters. Following an undercover...
CERES, CA
Independent Record

Butte woman accused of assault and strangulation

A 44-year-old Butte woman has been accused of domestic assault and strangulation. Lisa Nicole Gransbery is charged with felony strangulation of a partner or family member, misdemeanor partner or family member assault (first offense) and misdemeanor unlawful restraint. On Nov. 27, law enforcement responded to North Sanders Street for reports...
BUTTE, MT

