Wild Warmup: Minnesota vs. New Jersey

NHL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL -- With a winning homestand ensured, the Wild will aim to keep its winning streak alive on Thursday night when it hosts the New Jersey Devils at Xcel Energy Center. Minnesota has won four consecutive games and has at least a point in five straight following a 5-2 win...

www.nhl.com

theScore

NHL Wednesday best bets: Getting Wild in New Jersey

Wild (-120) @ Devils (+100) While the Wild will be without captain Jared Spurgeon, I still see value in them in New Jersey. Minnesota's been the much better five-on-five team this season, whether you look at the overall numbers or recent trends. The Wild have controlled better than 55% of the expected goals at full strength. Only the Maple Leafs have fared better.
NHL
minnesotanewsnetwork.com

Wild Lose Spurgeon “Week-to-Week”; in New Jersey Wednesday Night

(Newark, NJ) — The Wild will put a cap to their three game road trip tonight when they face the Devils in New Jersey. This weekend the Wild were in Florida and went 0-1-1 in the two games against the Panthers and Lightning. Sunday the Wild scored twice in the final three minutes in Tampa to get the game past regulation but in the end the Lightning got the last laugh with a shootout win. The Devils just stopped a three game losing streak with a 5-3 win over the Lightning on Saturday – a game in which they trailed 3-1 after two but thanks to four, third period goals, they rallied for a 5-3 win. The Wild and Devils will face off tonight at 6 P-M.
NHL
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Wild-New Jersey game preview: Devils are opponent for the first time in nearly two years

6 p.m. at Prudential Center, Newark, N.J. • BSN, 100.3-FM Wild update: This will be the Wild's first game vs. the Devils in nearly two years. The last time these teams faced off was Nov. 26, 2019, a 3-2 win for the Wild at New Jersey. ... RW Nick Bjugstad is two regular-season games away from 500 in his career. ... C Joel Eriksson Ek has three goals during a season-high four-game point streak. His most recent tally came in the final minute of the third period Sunday in an eventual 5-4 shootout loss to the Lightning, the Wild's third goal in the last minute of regulation so far on this road trip.
NHL
ontheforecheck.com

Game Preview: Nashville Predators vs. New Jersey Devils 11/26/21

The Nashville Predators finish off their homestand tonight against the New Jersey Devils. Wednesday’s game saw the Preds losing a slog of a game to the Vegas Golden Knights; they’re hoping to get another win under their belts this evening before going back on the road to face the high-octane Colorado Avalanche tomorrow.
NHL
FanSided

New Jersey Devils Fall Short in a Crazy Game Against Wild

After beating the Tampa Bay Lightning, the New Jersey Devils came home to face the Minnesota Wild. For the Wild, right now, they’re tied for 4th in goals with the Anaheim Ducks. Minnesota has a lot of scoring power on their team. Kirill Kaprisov is continuing to shine like a star for the Wild, scoring 18 points. For the Devils, we saw Yegor Sharangovich having himself a game which led to the comeback against the Lightning this past Saturday.
NHL
FanSided

Reviewing The New Jersey Devils’ New Alternate Jersey

For as long as we can remember, we New Jersey Devils fans have always wanted a third black alternate jersey. On Thursday the organization finally gave us our wish. As the old saying goes, be careful what you wish for. The Devils had one of the most consistent logos in...
NHL
allaboutthejersey.com

Gamethread #19: New Jersey Devils vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Welcome the Second Rate Rivals back to the Rock. Similar to Our Favorite Team, their season is good but frustratingly not good enough in this division. This matchup has some actual stakes for the short-term. The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils vs. the Philadelphia Flyers (SBN Blog: Broad Street Hockey)
NHL
arcticicehockey.com

Preview and GDT: Winnipeg Jets vs. New Jersey Devils

The Winnipeg Jets and New Jersey Devils are playing each other and the Jets are not changing a thing once again. It is a tale as old as time: they can play as poorly as they want, but as long as certain lines produce aka put the puck in the net under any circumstance including the detriment to the team, nothing will change. It is a very frustrating part of cheering for the Jets.
NHL
NHL

Minnesota Wild recalls D Kevin Czuczman from the Iowa Wild and reassigns

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled defenseman Kevin Czuczman (CHUHRCH-man) from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL) and reassigned defenseman Calen Addison to Iowa. Czuczman, 30 (1/9/91), owns one assist and 11 penalty...
NHL
NHL

Devils Start Homestand By Hosting Ottawa | GAME PREVIEW

The Devils open up a three-game homestand this week, starting Monday night with a showdown against the Ottawa Senators. You can watch the game on MSG+ or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Puck drop is 7:08 p.m. ET. Read the game preview below with lineup updates, videos, our Pre-Game...
NHL
NHL

Ovechkin scores NHL goal No. 750 for Capitals

Forward joins Gretzky, Howe, Jagr in second period against Blue Jackets. Alex Ovechkin notches goal No. 750 of his career as he whips a hard shot past Daniil Tarasov off the rush to make it 2-0 00:39 •. Alex Ovechkin scored NHL goal No. 750 for the Washington Capitals on...
NHL
NHL

Kucherov skates with Lightning for first time since surgery

Forward was expected to be out 8-10 weeks after sustaining lower-body injury in October. Nikita Kucherov skated with the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday for the first time since having surgery for a lower-body injury on Oct. 26. The forward has not played since he was injured Oct. 16 in...
NHL
NHL

Devils Practice Sunday Ahead of Homestand | BLOG

The Devils hit the ice in Newark at the Prudential Center Sunday afternoon ahead of a three-game homestand that starts Monday night against Ottawa. New Jersey had full attendance for practice.
NHL
NHL

Thomas' Five Storylines - WPG vs. TOR

Tonight, the Jets and their fans will celebrate Blake Wheeler's 1000th game as they take on the Toronto Maple Leafs. Wheeler spoke yesterday to the media about the milestone and the fact that his parents, wife and three children will be in attendance. The Jets captain is the franchise's all-time leader in assists, points and shots on goal and has been the driving force behind the club's success over the previous four seasons where they have qualified for Stanley Cup playoffs. He's been durable, a leader and one of the best passers in the NHL for most of his NHL career. He is coming off a season high three assist game and the top line of Wheeler, Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor are really starting to click.
NHL
NHL

Rookie Watch: Byram, Zegras among best from 2019 NHL Draft

Avalanche defenseman productive since return from concussion; Ducks forward leading scorer in class. The impact several rookies are making on the NHL is one of the major storylines of the 2021-22 season. Each week, NHL.com will examine topics related to this season's class in the Rookie Watch. This week, the...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Minnesota Wild targeting Canucks' J.T. Miller

Things are not all right in Vancouver amidst another disappointing start. The Canucks sit seventh in the Pacific Division with just three wins in their past 10 games. While the front office and ownership have promised (at least publicly) to stay the course and not overreact to their current turmoil, NHL competitors are taking notice and lining up for a piece of a potential fire sale.
NHL
NHL

Wild to celebrate Native American Heritage Day with custom warmup jerseys

Will hold uniform auction starting with game against Jets on Nov. 26. The Minnesota Wild will celebrate Native American Heritage Day when they host the Winnipeg Jets on Friday at Xcel Energy Center. Partnering with the local Prairie Island Indian Community, Wild players will wear custom Native American Heritage hockey...
NHL
AllSyracue

Syracuse vs Minnesota Preview

After dropping a tough contest against Notre Dame, where they surrendered 21 straight points to close things out, Syracuse brushed themselves off and jumped back into the driver’s seat against Morgan State, winning 79-60 this past Wednesday. Seemingly back on track, the Orange then flew out to the Bahamas to...
SYRACUSE, NY
bardown.com

Puck drop was delayed in New Jersey because the Wild got stuck in traffic

The Minnesota Wild ran into an issue on Wednesday night that we can all relate to, they got stuck in traffic and arrived later than expected. Puck drop was originally set for 7:00pm ET, but due to the closure of the Holland Tunnel, which connects New York City to Jersey City, the Wild didn’t arrive at Prudential Center until 6:26pm ET and pushed puck drop back.
NHL

