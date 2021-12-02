Wild Warmup: Minnesota vs. New Jersey

Tonight, the Jets and their fans will celebrate Blake Wheeler's 1000th game as they take on the Toronto Maple Leafs. Wheeler spoke yesterday to the media about the milestone and the fact that his parents, wife and three children will be in attendance. The Jets captain is the franchise's all-time leader in assists, points and shots on goal and has been the driving force behind the club's success over the previous four seasons where they have qualified for Stanley Cup playoffs. He's been durable, a leader and one of the best passers in the NHL for most of his NHL career. He is coming off a season high three assist game and the top line of Wheeler, Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor are really starting to click.

NHL ・ 19 HOURS AGO