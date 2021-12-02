Daye Jr. leads Fordham past St. Francis (N.Y.) 68-46

Antonio Daye Jr. had 22 points as Fordham routed St. Francis (N.Y.) 68-46 on Wednesday night.

Chuba Ohams added 20 points, 22 rebounds and three blocks. The career-high in points and rebounds is the first 20-20 game for the Rams since Damon Lopez 1991.

Antrell Charlton had eight rebounds for Fordham (6-3).

Darius Quisenberry, whose 19.0 points per game entering the contest led the Rams, scored 4 points on 1-of-13 shooting.

Larry Moreno had 13 points for the Terriers (0-7). Michael Cubbage added 13 points and nine rebounds.

