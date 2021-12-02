ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Daye Jr. leads Fordham past St. Francis (N.Y.) 68-46

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0dBo5r9c00

Antonio Daye Jr. had 22 points as Fordham routed St. Francis (N.Y.) 68-46 on Wednesday night.

Chuba Ohams added 20 points, 22 rebounds and three blocks. The career-high in points and rebounds is the first 20-20 game for the Rams since Damon Lopez 1991.

Antrell Charlton had eight rebounds for Fordham (6-3).

Darius Quisenberry, whose 19.0 points per game entering the contest led the Rams, scored 4 points on 1-of-13 shooting.

Larry Moreno had 13 points for the Terriers (0-7). Michael Cubbage added 13 points and nine rebounds.

———

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

———

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Kenny Pickett scores touchdown on what should be illegal play

Kenny Pickett scored a touchdown to open the ACC Championship Game for Pitt against Wake Forest on Saturday night, and he scored using a move that should be illegal. Pitt had a 3rd-and-5 at their 42 just a few minutes into the game when Pickett felt some pressure and took off running. He saw some defenders converging on him as he approached the Wake Forest 40 and began to go into a slide motion. He started to slow down and tuck his right leg like he was giving himself up to slide.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Basketball World Reacts To Sunday’s Paige Bueckers News

The basketball world collectively held its breath on Sunday afternoon when Connecticut women’s basketball Paige Bueckers went down to the ground with an apparent non-contact injury. Bueckers had to be helped off the floor with less than a minute to play in No. 2 UConn’s 73–54 win over No. 24...
BASKETBALL
FanSided

College basketball power rankings: Purdue moves up to No. 1, Gonzaga falls out of top 5

Purdue climbs to the top of this week’s college basketball rankings while Duke and Gonzaga tumble following tough losses. This will be a historic week for the Purdue Boilermakers, who are poised to ascend to the top of the AP poll for the first time in program history. It has been a long time coming for the storied Big Ten program, which has been an NCAA Tournament regular that has produced great teams but hasn’t been considered the top team in the land until now.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

VIP Intel: The latest on 5-star OT Kelvin Banks

Humble (Texas) Summer Creek five-star offensive tackle Kelvin Banks surprised a few people back in July when he committed to Oregon over in-state programs Texas A&M and Texas. However, the 6-foot-5, 300-pounder recently took visits both both Austin and College Station to see games. And, with it looking like the Ducks are about to lose their head coach to Miami, things could get interesting with Banks' recruitment again a week-and-a-half away from the Early Signing period.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fordham#St Francis#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
FOX Sports

Williams carries Cornell past St. Francis (PA) 93-80

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Nazir Williams had 21 points as Cornell beat St. Francis (PA) 93-80 on Wednesday. Keller Boothby had 17 points and seven rebounds for Cornell (5-1). Sarju Patel and Jordan Jones each scored 11. Ronell Giles Jr. had 19 points, six rebounds and five steals for the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WKYT 27

Molinar, Moore spark Mississippi St past Morehead St 66-46

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) - Iverson Molinar tossed in 15 points, Shakeel Moore scored 13 and the pair combined to spark an 8-0 run to open the second half as Mississippi State pulled away for a 66-46 victory over Morehead State. Moore hit a jumper to open the second half, Molinar...
FOX Sports

Alvarez scores 22 to lift Mercer over Bucknell 78-68

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Neftali Alvarez had 22 points as Mercer beat Bucknell 78-68 in the Cancun Challenge on Tuesday. Jalen Johnson had 14 points and seven rebounds for Mercer (2-3). Kamar Robertson also scored 14 points, and Felipe Haase had 13 points and 10 rebounds. Alex Timmerman scored a...
BASKETBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

Thomas, Pippen Jr. lead Vanderbilt over Pitt 68-52

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Trey Thomas scored 14 points, Scotty Pippen Jr. added 11 and Vanderbilt pulled away midway through the second half to beat Pittsburgh 68-52 on Wednesday night. It was Vanderbilt’s (4-1) first road game and Power Five opponent this season. Pitt (2-3) entered having won its last two.
newyorkcitynews.net

Julian Champagnie helps rally St. John's past St. Francis (Brooklyn)

Julian Champagnie scored 15 his 23 points in the second half as host St. John's withstood a fierce challenge from St. Francis of Brooklyn and eked out a 76-70 victory Tuesday night in Queens, N.Y. The Red Storm (4-1) rallied from a 10-point deficit in the second half thanks to...
NBA
kion546.com

Cohen, Thompson lead St. Francis (Pa.) past Lehigh 79-68

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Josh Cohen had 18 points and 10 rebounds as St. Francis (Pa.) defeated Lehigh 79-68. Myles Thompson added 17 points, Ronell Giles Jr. scored 16 and Ramiir Dixon-Conover had 16 for the Red Flash. Jeameril Wilson led the Mountain Hawks with 20 points, tying his career high.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Herald-Dispatch

Davis leads Fairland past Fairfield, 54-46

KNIGHTSTOWN, Ind. — The smaller team did it again in Hoosiers Gym. Fairland, an Ohio Division III program, defeated Leesburg Fairfield, a Division I squad, 54-46 Saturday afternoon in the gym where the movie “Hoosiers” was filmed. The Lions (1-2) led 26-22 at halftime, but the Dragons (1-0) rallied for...
bucknellbison.com

Women's Basketball Opens Home Schedule with 68-31 Win Over Saint Francis (Pa.)

LEWISBURG, Pa. – Carly Krsul scored 11 points, grabbed nine rebounds, blocked four shots and totaled three steals, and Taylor O'Brien tallied 18 points to lead the Bucknell women's basketball team to a 68-31 win over Saint Francis (Pa.) in the team's home opener on Wednesday night at Sojka Pavilion. The Bison have now won four straight games, improving to 5-2 on the season, while the Red Flash are now 0-6. Nine of the 10 Bison players dressed tonight scored, with Emma Shaffer (11 points) and Remi Sisselman (8) establishing new career highs. As a team, the Orange & Blue shot 27-for-58 (46.6%) from the field and 9-for-18 (50%) from behind the arc. Seven different Bison hit at least one 3-pointer.
Cornell Daily Sun

Men’s Basketball Stays Hot With Wins Over St. Francis (PA) and Canisius College

After two key wins against Saint Francis (PA) and Canisius College, the Cornell men’s basketball team is off to a 6-1 start for the first time since 1967. The Red started off its Thanksgiving break by hosting St. Francis (2-3, 0-0 NEC) last Wednesday, looking to improve to 5-1 on the year. Against the Red Flash, Cornell had its most successful outing from beyond the arc, draining 16 3-pointers en route to a 93-80 victory.
ITHACA, NY
ABC News

Maryland Terrapins men's basketball coach Mark Turgeon steps down after 10-plus seasons

Less than one month into the college basketball season, Maryland announced Friday that head coach Mark Turgeon is stepping down, effective immediately. Turgeon had been in charge of the Terrapins since 2011, and he signed a three-year contract extension in April that was expected to keep him in College Park until 2026. He stood to make more than $17 million over the length of the new contract, but the Baltimore Sun reported last spring that the buyout was $5 million if taken before May 1, 2022.
MARYLAND STATE
ABC News

ABC News

468K+
Followers
119K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy