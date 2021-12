Bucs quarterback Tom Brady has thrown nine interceptions this year, but only three have been his fault. Tampa Bay’s star quarterback has been undone by the receivers around him several times this year, including three drops resulting in interceptions. But it isn’t just drops that are hurting Brady’s numbers this season. Route-running mistakes have been far too frequent in the Bucs passing attack. And on Sunday, wide receiver Scotty Miller’s error resulted in another Brady interception.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO