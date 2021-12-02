Dynamite Diamond battle royale set for AEW Dynamite

Jamahal Hill needed just 48 seconds to back up his claims that he’s one of the best boxers in the UFC. Following a flash knockdown during his first exchange with Jimmy Crute at UFC Vegas 44, Hill was on the attack and looking for the kill while attempting to bounce back from his first loss inside the octagon. After hurting Crute with the right hand, Hill followed that up with another just like it except this time the Australian prospect crashed to the canvas and he wasn’t getting up again.

