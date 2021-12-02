ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Dynamite Diamond battle royale set for AEW Dynamite

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the third straight year, the Dynamite Diamond will be on the line in battle royale as part of next Wednesday's AEW Dynamite from Long Island, New York. While all the participants were not announced, the 12-man...

Boxing Beauty Grabs Attention At Lopez vs Kambosos

The Teofimo Lopez vs George Kambosos Jr. fight for much of 2021 went into utter oblivion. Rescheduled date after rescheduled date due to the world situation. That said — pragmatically looking at it all in all — now the dust has settled — with a sense of measure in what transpired in the end — it was worth the wait and patience.
COMBAT SPORTS
Son of Tommy Morrison Trey comes in heavy, knocked out in 161 seconds

The son of former heavyweight champion Tommy Morrison, Trey Lippe Morrison, got knocked out in 161 seconds in a shocking outcome. Former NFL linebacker Mike Balogun wasted no time pouncing on Morrison, who looked fleshy and heavier than his usual trim physique. When scouting the weigh-in results on Wednesday, World...
NFL
AEW News: Arn Anderson Suffers Fall On AEW Dynamite, Note On Backstage Visitors Last Night, Dynamite Highlights

– Arn Anderson had an unfortunate accident on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, as he fell off the stage at the beginning of Cody’s match with Andrade el Idolo. He was supposed to be attacked by Andrade’s assistant Jose, but he slipped and fell between the ramp and another platform. Jose pulled Anderson out of the area before continuing his planned attack. Back in September, Arn fell off of the ring when trying to move around it.
WWE
WWE Supershow: The Bloodline suffer a massive loss

The Bloodline are one of the newest professional wrestling stables on WWE. They are a Heel stable that currently performs on Smackdown. It features Roman Reigns, Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso. Featuring three members and Paul Heyman as the manager, the faction gets its names from the fact that all the three Superstars belong to the iconic Anoa’i family.
WWE
WWE Releases Another Employee After 17 Years With The Company

It’s a different kind of release. There have been all kinds of changes to the WWE roster over the last year and a half and there is nothing to suggest that the changes have stopped. With so many wrestlers gone, the company is looking rather different than it was before, but several of the releases have been from other areas. That was the case again this week with another release.
WWE
Cris Cyborg knocks out Sinead Kavanagh in Round 1 of Bellator main event

Cris Cyborg just keeps rolling along. The Bellator women's featherweight champion was as dominant as ever in defending her belt for the third time, knocking out Sinead Kavanagh in the first round of the Bellator 271 main event on Friday night in Hollywood, Florida. This fight looked like most of...
UFC
Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman looks unrecognisable with new physique

Braun Strowman, real name Adam Scherr, was considered to be one of the most dominant Superstars on the WWE roster. Unfortunately, the Superstars never got the opportunity to perform at the level that he rightly deserved. In early 2021, it finally seemed like Strowman was getting the main event push, but he was shockingly released from the company a couple of weeks later.
WWE
Brock Lesnar shockingly called out by UFC welterweight star

UFC rising star Khamzat Chimaev recently went to a call out spree and now wants a piece of WWE superstar Brock Lesnar. Following his sensational rear-naked choke win over Li Jingliang at UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi, Khamzat Chimaev decided to poke an array of UFC stars on social media.
UFC
Top WWE Superstar Reportedly Sent Home

WWE SmackDown Superstar Jeff Hardy was reportedly sent home by officials this weekend. Hardy missed tonight’s WWE live event from the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas, and word going around is that he was sent home from the road, according to PWInsider. Hardy worked Saturday’s live event in...
WWE
Beth Phoenix departing NXT commentary, will remain with WWE

Beth Phoenix will be departing the NXT commentary desk following Sunday's WarGames event. Phoenix issued a statement today announcing that she's decided to step away from her weekly NXT commentary role to spend more time with her family. Phoenix noted that she'll remain part of WWE. Phoenix has been a...
WWE
UFC Vegas 44 video: Jamahal Hill flattens Jimmy Crute with devastating knockout in just 48 seconds

Jamahal Hill needed just 48 seconds to back up his claims that he’s one of the best boxers in the UFC. Following a flash knockdown during his first exchange with Jimmy Crute at UFC Vegas 44, Hill was on the attack and looking for the kill while attempting to bounce back from his first loss inside the octagon. After hurting Crute with the right hand, Hill followed that up with another just like it except this time the Australian prospect crashed to the canvas and he wasn’t getting up again.
UFC
Davis vs. Cruz: How to Watch the WBA Lightweight Championship Fight

Gervonta “Tank” Davis will defend his lightweight title against Mexico’s Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz when the two go head-to-head this weekend at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The Baltimore-born, five-time world champion is a Floyd Mayweather protégé, and boxing fans are expecting a dramatic 12-round bout between him and his 23-year-old challenger, who has 17 straight wins under his belt. The fight card also includes a super welterweight matchup between Sebastian Fundora and Sergio Garcia, a featherweight bout between Sergiy Derevyanchenko and Carlos Adames and a 10-round featherweight fight between Eduardo Ramirez and Miguel Marriaga. With 25 wins and zero losses, the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
AEW Dynamite: Thanksgiving Eve Edition Preview and Predictions

AEW Dynamite is back on Wednesday night and will be aired live from Chicago, Illinois on the Eve of Thanksgiving. This episode of the Dynamite will feature a couple of native Chicagoans on the card, another matchup in the TBS Women’s Title Tournament, and an eight-man tag team match that is absolutely loaded with talent.
WWE
Thanksgiving Segment Revealed For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced a special “Friendsgiving” segment for tonight’s Thanksgiving Eve edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT. The Thanksgiving-themed segment will be hosted by Tony Schiavone and AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker. “Thanksgiving can bring family + friends together, so celebrate Thanksgiving Eve on #AEWDynamite TONIGHT with a “Friendsgiving”...
WWE
Dante Martin Signs Contract With Team Taz on AEW Dynamite

Dante Martin appears to be Team Taz, signing a contract with the stable on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw Taz offer Martin a contract and while Lio Rush said that Martin wasn’t interested, Martin did grab the pin and sign on the dotted line. You can see the...
WWE
Friendsgiving celebration set for AEW Dynamite

A Friendsgiving celebration has been announced for tonight’s AEW Dynamite. The company announced this afternoon that the celebration will be hosted by Britt Baker and Tony Schiavone. “Thanksgiving can bring family + friends together, so celebrate Thanksgiving Eve on #AEWDynamite TONIGHT with a “Friendsgiving” hosted by #AEW Women's World Champion...
WWE
Manny Pacquiao ‘revealing something special’ on December 4

Former boxing world champion and Philippines Presidential candidate Manny Pacquiao will reveal something special on December 4th. Taking to social media to begin a new handle called ‘TeamPacquiao_GG,’ the eight-weight titleholder will announce on Saturday. In adding boxing gloves to a gaming controller, the event remains shrouded in mystery. All...
COMBAT SPORTS

